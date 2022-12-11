June Blair, Actress of ‘The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,’ Dies at 90

June Blair, a familiar face of 1950s and 1960s television, has died. The actress and Playboy model was 90.

Blair died of natural causes at home in Sherman Oaks, CA, daughter-in-law Susan Nelson told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress’ niece Tracy Kristine Nelson, an alum of Square Pegs and Father Dowling Mysteries, also confirmed Blair’s passing on Facebook. In her post, Tracy hailed her “sweet, gorgeous” aunt.

Born Margaret June Blair on October 30, 1932, Blair is best known for her role on the long-running sitcom The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. The show aired on ABC between 1952 and 1966 and starred her then-husband, David Nelson, his brother, Ricky, and the brothers’ parents, Ozzie and Harriet Nelson.

After guest-starring in other roles on the show, Blair played June Nelson, David’s onscreen wife, between Season 10 and Season 14 in what would become her final screen role.

Prior to her time on Ozzie and Harriet, Blair made guest-appearances on The Texan, M Squad, and other TV shows. Blair’s film appearances, meanwhile, included parts in 1957’s Hell Bound, 1959’s The Rabbit Trap and Island of Lost Women, and 1961’s A Fever in the Blood. She was also Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in the magazine’s January 1957 issue.

Blair met David while filming guest spots on the Western series Two Faces West. The duo marred in 1961 — with Ricky as best man — and had two children, Daniel and James.

“I’ve always been an independent girl,” Blair said in a 1963 interview, per THR. “I was afraid the Nelsons might try to absorb me, as it were, but they haven’t. The way it’s worked out, they’re there if I need them, and they’re not there when I don’t.”

Blair divorced David in 1975 and never remarried. David died in 2011 at age 74 of complications from colon cancer.

In addition to sons Daniel and James, Blair is also survived by granddaughter Paige. “She loved being a grandmother,” Susan told THR.