‘Baking It’ for the Holidays, Letterman Meets President Zelenskyy, ‘Little Light’ on PBS, Competition Among Doctors

NBC

Baking It

Special 10/9c

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph preside over a friendly competition special, inviting celebrities to whip up some eclectic holiday treats, winning money for charity. Among the goodies: Kristen Bell’s Austrian Schaumrollen and pickle soup, Nicole Richie’s sticky apple cake, JB Smoove’s vegan banana pudding cake and first-time baker Fred Armisen’s attempt to recreate his mother’s recipe for Venezuelan Hallacas. Also premiering on the Peacock streamer: a second season of the actual competition series Baking It, with episodes dropping weekly as a new cast of baking teams shows their stuff before a judging panel of outspoken grandmothers.

Netflix

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

The title of this Emmy-nominated interview series has rarely been more apropos, for anyone keeping aware of world news. In a stand-alone special, Letterman travels to Kyiv, Ukraine, for a wide-ranging conversation with the country’s war-besieged president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of a small live audience.

Courtesy of School Film LLC/PBS

POV

Documentary Premiere

You might be reminded of ABC’s wonderful Abbott Elementary as you watch producer-director Kevin Shaw’s inspiring documentary about a Chicago elementary school fighting to stay open. The setting is National Teachers Academy, a high-performing school serving mostly Black children on the South Side that is in danger of being closed and replaced by an integrated high school to appease a neighborhood alliance representing the gentrified South Loop’s more affluent residents. Parents become activists, disrupting meetings and City Hall to demand they and their kids be heard.

ABC

The Good Doctor

10/9c

Good intentions lead to unhealthy competition when Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) sets up a performance rating system, not realizing the effect it will have on new residents Danni Powell (Savannah Welch) and Danny Perez (Brandon Larracuente). In more personal hospital drama, Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) may have crossed yet another line in her stormy relationship with Park (Will Yun Lee).

