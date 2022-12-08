Trevor Noah Leaves ‘Daily Show,’ Kelli Giddish Departs ‘SVU,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’ Tell All to Netflix, ABC Goes Country with CMA Christmas and Reba Profile

Sean Gallagher/Comedy Central

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

11/10c

No longer “Trevor who?,” the South African-born comedian wraps up his seven-year run as The Daily Show host with a look back at the turbulent world he satirized so well as well as a look toward the future. The show returns in the new year (Jan. 17) with a variety of guest hosts including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, Marlon Wayans and members of the Daily Show correspondent/contributor crew. But for now, let the focus rest on Noah as he takes a well-deserved final bow.

Peter Kramer/NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

9/8c

Ending an even longer tenure, Kelli Giddish turns in her badge after 11 seasons as Detective Amanda Rollins on TV’s longest-running procedural. After taking a bullet in the Season 24 premiere, Rollins has decided to move on, despite Capt. Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) misgivings, but given the strength of Amanda’s romantic relationship with colleague-turned-ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino), we probably haven’t heard the last of her, even if we won’t see her as much going forward. That’s how the Dick Wolf revolving door operates.

Netflix

Harry & Meghan

Series Premiere

When opening up to Oprah isn’t enough… The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, better known as Harry and Meghan, take control of the narrative in a six-part documentary—three episodes this week, three more next Thursday—that also includes commentary from friends, family and historians to put this royal romance, and its turbulent fallout, into perspective.

ABC/Larry McCormack

CMA Country Christmas

Special 9/8c

Now in its 13th year, the Country Music Association’s annual holiday songfest is hosted by Carly Pearce (who performs “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Man with the Bag”) from Nashville. Also delivering classic and contemporary Christmas tunes: Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Steven Curtis Chapman, Old Dominion, Molly Tuttle and The War and Treaty.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Superstar

10/9c

The network keeps the country vibe going with a new installment of its biographical docuseries, profiling the versatile Reba McEntire, who’s currently knocking them dead (possibly literally) in ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Reba’s success as a concert and recording artist was followed by triumphs on TV (including her Reba sitcom) and on Broadway (Annie Get Your Gun), all of which she reflects upon, with testimonials from the likes of Carrie Underwood, Wynonna Judd, Dolly Parton, Kristen Chenoweth, Vince Gill, Nick Jonas and many more.

The Yule Log:

Inside Thursday TV: