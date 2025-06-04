Owen Wilson’s ‘Sticky’ Sports Comedy, ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Finals, Shaq’s ‘Power Moves,’ Holmes to the Home Rescue

Owen Wilson stars in the charming sports comedy Stick as a washed-up pro golfer taking a teenage prodigy under his battered wing. Jeopardy! Masters crowns a new champion with a $500,000 prize. Shaquille O’Neal aims to revive a classic sports brand in the docuseries Power Moves. HGTV star Mike Holmes, with offspring Michael Jr. and Sherry, returns to help finish homes rotten contractors left behind.

Ted Lasso would love this upbeat, proudly corny sports comedy about Pryce “Stick” Cahill (a sheepishly adorable Owen Wilson), a washed-up golf pro who rekindles his passion for the game when he discovers Santi (Peter Dager), a 17-year-old prodigy with a power swing, on an Indiana driving range. With Santi’s mom (Mariana Treviño) on board and Pryce’s curmudgeonly ex-caddy (Marc Maron) behind the wheel of an RV, the ad hoc family sets off on a road trip to hone the kid’s tremendous potential on the amateur circuit. Both the boy and his new mentor have a lot of growing up to do. Launches with three episodes. (See the full review.)

Jeopardy! Masters

Following the final semifinal games, the three top-ranked contestants move on to the two-game finals to decide who will earn the Trebek Trophy, a $500,000 cash prize and a $100,000 charitable donation. My money’s on either last year’s victor, Victoria Groce, or Yogesh Raut, but a lot hinges on who lands on a Daily Double and when.

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal owes a lot to Reebok, the brand that gave the then-rising basketball star his first endorsement deal, both finding great success during the “Shaq Attaq” era. Those days are long past, and Shaq decides to pay the company back by lending his powerful name and taking on the challenge of reviving and rebuilding the brand as President of Reebok Basketball, with fellow ex-NBA pro Allen Iverson as vice president. “A shoe is nothing without a great player,” Shaq declares in a six-part docuseries that depicts him and Iverson working to recruit a new generation of stars, including the WNBA’s Angel Reese. “I don’t like to have my name associated with failure,” Shaq says, as if we didn’t already know.

Holmes Family Rescue

It’s all in the family for contractor Mike Holmes and his grown offspring, home renovation pros Michael Holmes, Jr. and Sherry Holmes, as they embark on a third season of rescuing homeowners who’ve been left high and dry by unscrupulous or incompetent contractors. In the opener, they go to work on an 1870s farmhouse with an unfinished mudroom addition that exposes other structural flaws.

Adults

The irreverent Peter Pan comedy about 20somethings who refuse to grow up finds its stride in an episode in which the friend group is rattled when a stabbing occurs in their Queens neighborhood. Worse news, “friend slut” Anton (Owen Thiele) has been trading texts with the mystery assailant. In the second episode, the buds set “house rules” for each other, including forbidding Billie (Lucy Freyer) from paying nostalgic visits to her old high school. But who can blame her when her favorite teacher, who indulges her “knock knocks,” turns out to be the charming Charlie Cox (Daredevil).

Rabil's Places (streaming on ESPN+): Premier Lacrosse League co-founder and National Lacrosse Hall of Famer Paul Rabil leads a five-part series exploring the history and growth of the sport. Guests in the opener include former NFL coach Bill Belichick and Super Bowl champ Chris Hogan describing their devotion to lacrosse, with PLL teammates Ricky Miezan and Nakeie Montgomery explaining why they chose lacrosse over pro football.

Carême (streaming on Apple TV+): In the penultimate episode of the Napoleonic romp, celebrity chef and clandestine spy Marie-Antoine Carême (Benjamin Voison) awaits the arrival of the Pope while suffering a crisis of faith regarding his relationship with Talleyrand (Jérémie Renier).

(streaming on Apple TV+): In the penultimate episode of the Napoleonic romp, celebrity chef and clandestine spy Marie-Antoine Carême (Benjamin Voison) awaits the arrival of the Pope while suffering a crisis of faith regarding his relationship with Talleyrand (Jérémie Renier). Criminal Code (streaming on Netflix): The Brazilian action-crime drama returns for an explosive second season.