Mariah Carey Shares How ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Is Different From Past Specials

Mariah Carey is humbled to be called the Queen of Christmas. “I mean, are you kidding me?” she tells TV Guide Magazine. “That is a very high honor, and I am not deserving of this title people have given me.”

We’ll agree to disagree with the international pop star — all we want for Christmas is her two-hour concert special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, shot during her December 13 show at Madison Square Garden. “This is my favorite time of the year, and I’m overwhelmed with holiday spirit,” Carey says, which bodes well for the extravaganza we’ll be seeing.

Below, the artist reveals more.

What will this special have that sets it apart from those you’ve done previously?

Mariah Carey: I haven’t been able to perform for my fans like this in a really long time, because of the state of the world. Now that things are a little bit different, I want to make this as memorable as I possibly can.

Why was the Garden the perfect place for this year’s show?

It’s such an iconic venue; plus, it’s in my hometown! Christmas in NYC is an experience like none other, and I want to capture that.

Let’s talk costumes: We’ve seen you wear a sequined toy soldier uniform and a Santa catsuit. Are there one or two new outfits you can share?

We have everything from magical and grand to fun and festive. Some of the costumes you’ll see will be inspired by looks from different characters in my fairy tale.

That would be The Christmas Princess (The Adventures of Little Mariah), your new children’s book. Congrats!

Thank you! It’s a beautiful story about a ragtag little girl who doesn’t have this big makeover or become a fancy princess. The heroine discovers herself through music, and it helps her heal.

Your hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” will of course be part of the concert. What holiday classic still gives you chills?

I’d say “O Holy Night.” That’s a good one! I also have a special surprise for my performance that I couldn’t be more excited about. It gives me chills because it’s more than a classic; it’s a hymn.

Is anyone joining you to sing — maybe an older dude in a red suit?

I won’t give any secrets away! Do you think I want to end up on the naughty list this year?

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, Tuesday, December 20, 8/7c, CBS