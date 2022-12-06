‘The Daily Show’: Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn, Leslie Jones, & More Will Guest Host in 2023

After Trevor Noah’s final day as host of The Daily Show on December 8, Comedy Central has announced a bevy of comedians and political figures to take over the duties in his stead next year.

Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn, Al Franken, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, John Leguizamo, Marlon Wayans, and Hasan Minhaj will serve as guest hosts for the late-night show in 2023.

Several of the announced guests have experience in late-night TV. Chelsea, who hosted Chelsea Lately and Chelsea on Netflix for a combined decade, has been candid about returning to her hosting roots full-time. Penn, who was one of the top-running candidates to take Noah’s spot, previously hosted Kal Penn Approves This Message on Freeform. Silverman has hosted I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman on Hulu, Minhaj is a Daily Show alum, and both Franken and Jones are Saturday Night Live alums.

According to reports, Comedy Central is keeping an open mind for Noah’s permanent replacement, and an official host is expected to start in Fall 2023.

“As we enter Trevor’s final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions,“ said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks. “Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented Daily Show team.”

Although many speculate the official host may be one of the announced guest hosts, there’s also word that the producers are looking at expanding to a hosting duo or trio in the future.

The Daily Show will return on January 17, and it is speculated that each of the hosts will be in the chair for about a week.

