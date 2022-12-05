The Flash‘s final season will officially premiere in February 2023.

The CW finally revealed The Flash Season 9 premiere date on Monday, December 5, after a long wait (the series was renewed for a ninth and final season in March, with Season 8 ending on June 29). Barry Allen and the rest of The Flash team will return one for a final ride on Wednesday, February 8 at 8/7c, to be followed immediately by the midseason premiere of Kung Fu at 9/8c. As previously announced, The Flash‘s final season will have 13 episodes.

“The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud,” Brad Schwartz, The CW’s president of entertainment, said in a statement on Monday. “The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars, and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive.”

Now that the Reverse Flash has been defeated, Season 9 will begin one week after the events of the epic battle seen in the Season 8 finale.

“Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day,” the logline teases. “But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen’s heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time.”

As previously announced, Javicia Leslie will be part of the The Flash Season 9 cast, though it’s not clear if she will be reprising her role as Batwoman in the Arrowverse. Batwoman’s titular series was suddenly canceled by The CW in April after three seasons.

The Flash, Final Season Premiere, Wednesday, February 8, 8/7c, The CW