Keke Palmer Reveals She’s Pregnant in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue (VIDEO)

A Saturday Night Live opening monologue is a time for the host to crack a few jokes, announce that episode’s musical guest, maybe plug an upcoming movie or TV show, and, in the case of Keke Palmer, reveal a baby bump!

The Nope actress announced that she’s pregnant as she opened the episode of SNL on Saturday, December 3.

Halfway through the monologue, Palmer referenced Internet rumors about her being pregnant. “And I want to set the record straight. I am!” she said, unbuttoning her blazer to reveal her belly as the audience cheered.

According to People, the father of Palmer’s incoming bundle of joy is Darius Jackson, the actress’ boyfriend.

“I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I got a lot of stuff going on,” Palmer added in her monologue. “People kept coming up to me, ‘Congratulations!’ I’m like, ‘Shhh, can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear, then we can get to the damn baby shower!’”

The Scream Queens alum also observed how some people think it’s weird that she’s pregnant, considering they knew her as a child star. (Palmer gave a breakthrough performance in the 2006 film Akeelah and the Bee, for example.)

“I just want to say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, OK?” she said. “I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6 — you know, things adults do. I’m kidding. Y’all know I’m the same person I’ve always been, and I’m proud of that. Matter of fact, when I first got into comedy and I dreamed of standing on this stage, I asked myself, Keke, who will you be? Will you be like a Maya Rudolph, Eddie Murphy, a Kristen Wiig type? And now that I’m here, I can tell you exactly who I am. Baby, I’m Keke Palmer.”