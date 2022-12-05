Jamming with ‘SNL’ Veterans, Bar Games on ‘Barmageddon,’ Final Season of ‘His Dark Materials’

Trae Patton/NBC

That’s My Jam

Special 10/9c

The musical game show’s second season won’t premiere until March, but host Jimmy Fallon is back with fellow Saturday Night Live alumni for a special holiday edition. Fred Armisen and Ana Gasteyer team up against Rachel Dratch and Melissa Villaseñor to play Christmas-themed variations on Jam fan favorites like the charades-inspired Turn the Beat Around, Undercover Covers and Wheel of Impossible Karaoke.

Barmageddon

Series Premiere 11/10c

The Voice coach Blake Shelton opens up his Nashville watering hole Old Red for a series of wild celebrity bar games, with WWE’s Nikki Bella as host and Voice host Carson Daly (also an executive producer with Shelton) tending bar. In the opener, Shelton takes on fellow musician Kane Brown with games including Air Cannon Cornhole and Keg Curling. Shelton also performs regularly with his house band for rowdy sing-alongs.

His Dark Materials

9/8c

The third and final season of the Philip Pullman-inspired fantasy adapts The Amber Spyglass, the concluding novel of his trilogy, with four weeks of back-to-back episodes. It opens with young Will (Amir Wilson) searching across worlds for the kidnapped Lyra (Dafne Keen), while Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) recruits soldiers for his looming war against Heaven’s almighty ruler the Authority.

NCIS

9/8c

The NCIS team is on the case of a college student, killed while running across the street, who has a connection to McGee’s (Sean Murray) wife Delilah (Margo Harshman). On NCIS: Hawaii (10/9c), the tropical crew jumps into action after Commander Chase (Seana Kofoed) is taken from her home by an Army Ranger accused of murder.

