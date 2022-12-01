‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: HBO Max Adds Mark Strong & More to Cast

The cast of HBO Max‘s Dune spinoff series, Dune: The Sisterhood, continues to grow as Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, and Chris Mason join the ensemble as production begins in Budapest.

Unlike the blockbuster Denis Villeneuve film based on Frank Herbert’s novel, which is currently filming the sequel, Dune: Part Two — the series is set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) ascends to power. Instead, it follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combine powers to take down humankind, establishing the mythical cult known as Bene Gesserit.

Strong, Anouka, and Mason join the ever-expanding cast, which already includes Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) as the powerful sister duo Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, Indira Varma as Empress Natalya, and Travis Fimmel as charismatic soldier Desmond Hart.

According toDeadline, Strong has been cast as Emperor Javicco Corrino, who comes from a prestigious line of war-time Emperors. He is called upon to govern over the Imperium and attempt to manage peace. Anouka will play Sister Theodosia, an ambitious assistant to the Sisterhood who happens to be harboring a dangerous secret about her past. And Mason will take on the role of Keiran Atreides — ambitious to stand up to his family name, the Swordmaster finds his progress halted when he develops a strong connection to the royal family.

Alison Schapker will showrun and executive produce alongside series creator and writer Diane Ademu-John. Meanwhile, Johan Renck will direct the premiere episode.

Villeneuve is also serving as an executive producer on the series, alongside Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, Cait Collins, and Brian Herbert. The Dune director’s involvement will mean the series should stay faithful to the world-building set up in the recent film. No word on a release date yet, but filming is in progress.

Dune: The Sisterhood, TBA, HBO Max