‘Vikings’ Star Travis Fimmel Joins ‘Dune’ Prequel Series on HBO Max

Travis Fimmel, who starred as Ragnar Lothbrok in the History Channel drama Vikings, has been cast in HBO Max‘s upcoming Dune prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood.

According to Variety, Fimmel will portray Desmond Hart, a “charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past, who seeks to gain the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.” He will join the previously announced Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (Knightfall), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Chloe Lea (Foundation), and Faoileann Cunningham (The Northman).

Dune: The Sisterhood serves as a prequel to the recent Dune film and centers on the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. Diane Ademu-John (Empire) is on board as showrunner, while Denis Villeneuve (the movie’s director) and Jon Spaihts (the film’s co-writer) serve as executive producers along with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert.

Adapted from a book by Brian Herbert and Kevin Anderson (which was based on the world created by sci-fi novelist Frank Herbert), the series follows Valya Harkonen (Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (Shirley Henderson), two sisters who “have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit.”

While best known for his lead role on Vikings, Fimmel’s other credits include Caleb/Marcus on HBO Max’s sci-fi drama Raised By Wolves and Anderson on AMC+’s Spaghetti Western series That Dirty Black Bag. His film credits include The Experiment, Warcraft, Die in a Gunfight, Delia’s Gone, and One Way. He will next be seen in the 2023 action thriller Kandahar.

Dune: Part One premiered in theaters in October 2021, while Dune: Part Two is scheduled for release on November 17, 2023. Filming for both the series and the sequel movie is taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

Dune: The Sisterhood, TBA, HBO Max