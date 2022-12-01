Horror collaborators Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are heading to a new streaming home as they sign a multi-year deal with Amazon Studios.

According to Deadline, the pair responsible for shows like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass will create exclusive content for Amazon Studios, developing and producing projects via their Intrepid Pictures company with titles exclusively streaming on Prime Video.

“Mike and Trevor are remarkable at telling immersive, suspenseful stories that masterfully keep audiences engaged from start to finish,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios said in a statement shared by Deadline. “We are excited to welcome them to Amazon Studios and are looking forward to our global customers experiencing their genre-bending creativity.”

The news may come as a surprise to some fans who are used to tuning in to Netflix for Flanagan and Macy’s collaborations over the past several years. As Intrepid Pictures’ deal with Netflix wraps up, signing with Amazon marks the beginning of a new chapter.

“Amazon is a studio that we have long admired,” said Flanagan and Macy in a joint statement to Deadline. “Their commitment to engaging in groundbreaking series and content aligns with the ethos of what we have built at Intrepid. We are looking forward to working with the entire Amazon team as we bring our brand of genre productions to the service and audiences around the globe.”

So, what does this mean for their future and current projects with Netflix? More specifically, for the potential future of the recently released Midnight Club? While Netflix housed some of Flanagan’s films like Gerald’s Game, he broke through the pop culture consciousness with his Haunting series beginning with The Haunting of Hill House followed by The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Would the Haunting anthology series continue on Prime Video, should Flanagan and Macy decide they want to revisit it? That’s the biggest lingering question as this new deal comes to light. Following The Midnight Club‘s release in October, fans have awaited renewal news, but as the weeks pass, does a delay mean more than cancellation concern? Netflix bought the rights to several of Christopher Pike’s books, which would likely have to be handed over to Flanagan and Macy to continue the series at Prime Video.

Ultimately, only time will tell how things will unfold, but despite their exit from Netflix, Flanagan and Macy will continue their relationship with the streamer a little while longer as they prepare to release their previously announced limited series The Fall of the House of Usher, based on Edgar Allan Poe’s iconic works. A premiere date for the title has yet to be announced at this time.

Stay tuned for news and updates on Intrepid Pictures’ future endeavors as we track Flanagan and Macy’s next TV projects with Prime Video.