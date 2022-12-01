‘Gossip Girl’ Stars Tease Throuple Tribulations, Drama & More in Season 2 (VIDEO)

A new season of Gossip Girl (whether you’re talking the original CW series or the HBO Max reboot) means, of course, more drama. From what’s going on with the throuple to who’s trying to keep from falling back into that world (and will ultimately fail) to who just wants all of that drama to be done, TV Insider got the scoop from the cast on Season 2, which has now premiered on the streaming service.

At the end of Season 1 and heading into these new episodes, Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), Aki (Evan Mock), and Max (Thomas Doherty) are giving being a throuple a try. For Audrey, “who’s very type A and wants everything to be in place — but that’s never going to happen with these two — I think she on purpose follows her heart and is attracted to them because of the things she’s missing out in herself,” Lind says. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Adds Mock, Aki “just wants to keep the peace.” That’s much easier said than done. “Being in a throuple is very tangled and there’s a lot going on,” he continues. “Lots of trials and tribulations.”

Meanwhile, trying to stay out of everything is Obie, and Eli Brown notes, “I think that’s my one line in Episode 1. I walk in, I see everything going on, and I just go ‘nope’ and I turn around and I walk right out.” (He waited 12 hours on set to say that one line.)

Who can blame him, considering he was tangled up in a love triangle with half-sisters Zoya (Whitney Peak) and Julien (Jordan Alexander) in Season 1? And now, in Season 2, Zoya is, “finding herself” and “thanks to Shan [Grace Duah], testing her individuality and … expressing herself through different hairstyles and looks and makeup and experiences,” according to Peak. But on Shan’s part, she “actually gets more stressed out the more Zoya involves her in this miss,” Duah admits.

And if you find Luna to be a “mystery,” you’re not alone. Zión Moreno, who plays her, would agree, but says, “her goal is to get the group back together because she’s just over this petty, high school drama.”

Watch the video interview above for more from the cast about Season 2, including Savannah Lee Smith about Monet being the new Blair.

Gossip Girl, Thursdays, HBO Max