Fox Winter 2023 Schedule: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ on New Night, Plus More Premiere Dates
Fox this winter is the home of returning favorites, two new dramas, one new comedy, and one new unscripted series — and the biggest football event of the year, Super Bowl LVII.
The network has announced premiere and return dates for its winter 2023 schedule, and that includes 9-1-1: Lone Star on a new night (and not taking over the time slot of 9-1-1, which will still return in the spring, as will The Masked Singer). Plus, Celebrity Name That Tune returns as does Fantasy Island, after a delay for the premiere of its second season.
Making their debuts are Alert (on a special night after NFL on FOX), Accused, Animal Control, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (with a two-hour event). And Next Level Chef premieres its second season after the Super Bowl on February 12.
Check out the full Fox 2023 winter schedule below.
Monday, January 2
8:00 p.m.: Fantasy Island (Season 2 Premiere)
Tuesday, January 3
8:00 p.m.: The Resident (Winter Premiere)
Wednesday, January 4
8:00 p.m.: Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Two-Hour Series Premiere)
Thursdays, beginning January 5
8:00 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen (Winter Premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Welcome to Flatch (Winter Premiere)
9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Winter Premiere)
Sunday, January 8
8:00 p.m.: Alert (Series Premiere, live to all time zones)
9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers
9:30 p.m.: Family Guy
Mondays, beginning January 9
8:00 p.m.: Fantasy Island
9:00 p.m.: Alert (Time Period Premiere)
Wednesdays, beginning January 11
8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Name That Tune (Season 3 Premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Time Period Premiere)
Tuesday, January 17
8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 4 Premiere)
Sunday, January 22
9:00 p.m.: Accused (Series Premiere)
Tuesdays, beginning January 24
8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star
9:00 p.m.: Accused (Time Period Premiere)
Sunday, February 12
10:30-11:40 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Season 2 Premiere, live to all time zones)
Thursdays, beginning February 16
8:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Time Period Premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Animal Control (Series Premiere)
9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat