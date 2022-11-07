Fox Winter 2023 Schedule: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ on New Night, Plus More Premiere Dates

Fox this winter is the home of returning favorites, two new dramas, one new comedy, and one new unscripted series — and the biggest football event of the year, Super Bowl LVII.

The network has announced premiere and return dates for its winter 2023 schedule, and that includes 9-1-1: Lone Star on a new night (and not taking over the time slot of 9-1-1, which will still return in the spring, as will The Masked Singer). Plus, Celebrity Name That Tune returns as does Fantasy Island, after a delay for the premiere of its second season.

Making their debuts are Alert (on a special night after NFL on FOX), Accused, Animal Control, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (with a two-hour event). And Next Level Chef premieres its second season after the Super Bowl on February 12.

Check out the full Fox 2023 winter schedule below.

Monday, January 2

8:00 p.m.: Fantasy Island (Season 2 Premiere)

Tuesday, January 3

8:00 p.m.: The Resident (Winter Premiere)

Wednesday, January 4

8:00 p.m.: Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Two-Hour Series Premiere)

Thursdays, beginning January 5

8:00 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen (Winter Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Welcome to Flatch (Winter Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Winter Premiere)

Sunday, January 8

8:00 p.m.: Alert (Series Premiere, live to all time zones)

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy

Mondays, beginning January 9

8:00 p.m.: Fantasy Island

9:00 p.m.: Alert (Time Period Premiere)

Wednesdays, beginning January 11

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Name That Tune (Season 3 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesday, January 17

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 4 Premiere)

Sunday, January 22

9:00 p.m.: Accused (Series Premiere)

Tuesdays, beginning January 24

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star

9:00 p.m.: Accused (Time Period Premiere)

Sunday, February 12

10:30-11:40 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Season 2 Premiere, live to all time zones)

Thursdays, beginning February 16

8:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Time Period Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Animal Control (Series Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat

