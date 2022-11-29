College Football TV Schedule: Conference Championship Weekend

The 2022 College Football Playoff teams will be set following this weekend’s conference championship games.

The four teams at the top of the CFP rankings — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC — look for convincing wins to claim their spots in the New Year’s Eve playoff semifinals.

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and CBS combine to televise conference championships on Friday and Saturday.

The final CFP rankings and the semifinal matchups are released on Sunday in the live College Football Playoff Selection Show on ESPN.

College Football Conference Championships 2022 TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

Friday, December 2

7/6c: Pac-12 Championship Game: No. 12 Utah vs. No. 4 USC (Fox)

7:30/6:30c: Conference USA Championship: North Texas at UTSA (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, December 3

Noon/11a c: Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship (Arlington, Texas): No. 13 Kansas State vs. No. 3 TCU (ABC)

Noon/11a c: MAC Championship (Detroit): Toledo vs. Ohio (ESPN)

3:30/2:30c: Sun Belt Championship: Coastal Carolina at Troy (ESPN)

4/3c: SEC Championship Game (Atlanta): No. 11 LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia (CBS)

4/3c: American Athletic Championship: No. 22 UCF at No. 18 Tulane (ABC)

4/3c: SWAC Championship: Southern at Jackson State (ESPN2)

4/3c: Mountain West Championship Game: Fresno State at Boise State (Fox)

8/7c: Big Ten Championship (Indianapolis): Purdue vs. No. 2 Michigan (Fox)

8/7c: Subway ACC Championship (Charlotte, North Carolina): No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 24 North Carolina (ABC)

Sunday, December 4

Noon/11a c: College Football Playoff Selection Show (ESPN)