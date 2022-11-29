Jack McBrayer and JoJo Siwa to Host First Children’s & Family Emmy Ceremonies

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is bringing in a couple fun hosts for its first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

Emmy nominee Jack McBrayer will host the Children’s & Family ceremony on Sunday, December 11, and music and social media sensation JoJo Siwa will host the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy ceremony on Saturday, December 10. XOMG POP!, the all-girl pop group created by Jess and JoJo Siwa, will also perform at the Creative Arts ceremony. Both events will take place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

McBrayer is best known for his role on 30 Rock as Kenneth the Page. He was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2009. He is nominated for a Children’s & Family Emmy for Outstanding Host for his work on Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.

“I am thrilled to be hosting the first Emmys ceremony specifically created to recognize the important and influential Children’s & Family genre,” said McBrayer in a statement. “It is truly an honor to be celebrating all of the individuals whose wonderful contributions remind us that great television can entertain, educate and bring together people of all ages.”

JoJo Siwa is a bestselling author, singer, and film star. She was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020.

“I am honored to be hosting the very first Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, and to be a nominee in both outstanding choreography and outstanding music direction and composition for a live action program,” Siwa said. “It’s sure to be a fun-filled evening with my girl group, XOMG POP! kicking off the night with what will be a great performance!”

Added Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS, “We’re thrilled to recognize the fastest-growing genre in television by launching the Children’s & Family Emmys with such cultural powerhouses as Jack McBrayer and JoJo Siwa. Their undeniable energy and enthusiasm perfectly capture the tone which will set this ceremony and competition apart for years to come.”