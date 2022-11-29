‘That ’90s Show’: Red & Kitty Return With New Generation in Netflix Teaser (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

Everyone’s favorite midwestern matriarch and patriarch are back as That ’90s Show explores Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) life as grandparents.

Officially set to premiere on Netflix beginning Thursday, January 19, 2023, the That ’70s Show spinoff is set in 1995 and follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) as she arrives in Point Place, Wisconsin to visit her grandparents. The daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), Leia is looking for adventure and begins to find that when she meets Red and Kitty’s neighbor Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide).

Sam Morelos, Mace Coronel, Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Maxwell Acee Donovan, and Reyn Doi in 'That '90s Show'

(Credit: Patrick Wymore/Netflix)

With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Maxwell Donovan), his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and the charming Jay (Mace Coronel), Leia realizes adventure could happen in Point Place just like it did for her parents so many years ago. Eager to reinvent herself, Leia convinces Eric and Donna to let her stay for the summer as the next generation settles in for 10 episodes of hilarity.

Back in the familiar basement fans came to know so well over the years in That ’70s Show, Leia experiences different teenage rites of passage, like sharing laughs with good friends. As anticipated, Kitty is an inviting grandmother and Red is… Red. While viewers don’t see them in the first look photos or teaser released by Netflix, original series stars Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama will all make special appearances in the spinoff.

'That '90s Show': Tommy Chong Returning as Leo for Netflix Spinoff
Related

'That '90s Show': Tommy Chong Returning as Leo for Netflix Spinoff

The series also features Andrea Anders as Sherri, the single mom to Nate and Gwen. That ’90s Show hails from original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner who tackle the ’90s with daughter Lindsey Turner. Meanwhile, Gregg Mettler serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein, and Chrissy Pietrosh.

Stay tuned for more on the spinoff as its premiere date approaches on Netflix, and catch the teaser trailer, above.

That ’90s Show, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 19, 2023, Netflix

That '70s Show - FOX

That '70s Show where to stream

That '70s Show

That '90s Show

Debra Jo Rupp

Kurtwood Smith

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Clarence Gilyard Jr in 'Walker, Texas Ranger'
1
Clarence Gilyard Jr. Dies: ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and ‘Matlock’ Star Was 66
Peter Krause in '9-1-1'
2
‘9-1-1’ Boss Teases Bobby’s Investigation, Buck Answering ‘Who Am I?’ & More
Jim Parrack and Rob Lowe in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
3
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 4 Promo: Storms Hit as Owen Needs Dragons to Slay
Kate and Collin Gosselin
4
Kate Gosselin’s Son Collin Says TLC Reality Show ‘Tore Us Apart’
Meghann Fahy in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
5
‘The White Lotus’: Is Daphne a Murderer in the Making?