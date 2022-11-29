Everyone’s favorite midwestern matriarch and patriarch are back as That ’90s Show explores Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) life as grandparents.

Officially set to premiere on Netflix beginning Thursday, January 19, 2023, the That ’70s Show spinoff is set in 1995 and follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) as she arrives in Point Place, Wisconsin to visit her grandparents. The daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), Leia is looking for adventure and begins to find that when she meets Red and Kitty’s neighbor Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide).

With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Maxwell Donovan), his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and the charming Jay (Mace Coronel), Leia realizes adventure could happen in Point Place just like it did for her parents so many years ago. Eager to reinvent herself, Leia convinces Eric and Donna to let her stay for the summer as the next generation settles in for 10 episodes of hilarity.

Back in the familiar basement fans came to know so well over the years in That ’70s Show, Leia experiences different teenage rites of passage, like sharing laughs with good friends. As anticipated, Kitty is an inviting grandmother and Red is… Red. While viewers don’t see them in the first look photos or teaser released by Netflix, original series stars Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama will all make special appearances in the spinoff.

The series also features Andrea Anders as Sherri, the single mom to Nate and Gwen. That ’90s Show hails from original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner who tackle the ’90s with daughter Lindsey Turner. Meanwhile, Gregg Mettler serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein, and Chrissy Pietrosh.

Stay tuned for more on the spinoff as its premiere date approaches on Netflix, and catch the teaser trailer, above.

That ’90s Show, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 19, 2023, Netflix