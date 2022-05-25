‘That ’90s Show’: Tommy Chong Returning as Leo for Netflix Spinoff

Actor and comedian Tommy Chong, best known as part of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong, has revealed that he will be reprising his role of Leo on Netflix‘s That ’70s Show spinoff, That ’90s Show.

Chong made the announcement during a recent appearance on The Dark Mark Show, stating, “They gave me a call, and I did my part… They never gave me any instructions, so I don’t know if I’m supposed to be talking about it or not. I really don’t give a s*** to tell you the truth. I’ve got a big mouth. That’s what I’m known for… I’m back as Leo.”

The character of Leo was first introduced in That ’70s Show Season 2 as an Army veteran turned weed smoking hippie who owned a Foto Hut. He was a recurring character throughout Season 2 and 3 before being promoted to series regular for Season 4. Leo did not appear in the fifth and sixth seasons but returned in Season 7 and was again made a series regular for the eighth and final season.

Chong marks the latest original series cast member set to return for the upcoming spinoff. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will star in the new series as Red and Kitty Forman, while Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama are all expected to make guest appearances.

That ’90s Show is set 15 years after the original series finale and follows Eric (Grace) and Donna’s (Prepon) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) as she visits her grandparents for the summer. It’s here where Leia bonds with a new generation of Point Place Kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.

Haverda will be joined by fellow new cast members Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

That ’90s Show, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix