‘Below Deck’ Star Kyle Dickard Arrested After Storming a Soccer Field

Kyle Dickard, a cast member on the Bravo reality series Below Deck Adventure, has been arrested after running onto a soccer field during a game at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to a police report (via People), Dickard was arrested last weekend during a soccer game between Colombia and Paraguay. The reality star is said to have stormed past security and the police as he ran onto the field and allegedly struck a security guard in the face as they tried to tackle him.

Dickard continued to resist arrest, which the report said “caused the crowd to become unruly, throwing beer cans at security and police” and “also incited several others to run onto the field, further inciting the crowd and breaching the peace.”

The report also claims that Dickard attempted to bribe the officers, offering up to $300 for them to let him go. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting without violation, and bribery of a public servant.

Dickard didn’t appear to be taking the matter too seriously, as he shared a video of himself running onto the pitch on his Instagram account. “How it started vs. How it ended. I would of scored if I had a belt on…js,” he captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KD (@dr.dickard)

According to People, Dickard has so far paid $750 of his $7,500 bond.

Dickard recently appeared on Below Deck Adventure, the fourth spinoff in the Below Deck franchise, which premiered on November 1. The show’s official description of Dickard says he has “five years of yachting experience” and “his southern charm often gets him out of trouble, but when he gets into a disagreement with another crew member, he finds himself in hot water.”