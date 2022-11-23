‘The National Dog Show’: Turkey Day’s Top Dogs Through the Years

Two TV events are synonymous with Thanksgiving: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and The National Dog Show. You hear those words and can almost smell the sweet, savory aroma of a Thanksgiving meal being prepared.

The 2022 National Dog Show will take place from 12-2 p.m. in all timezones on Thursday, November 24 on NBC. TV personality, author, and Broadway star John O’Hurley (Seinfeld, Dancing with the Stars) returns as host with expert analyst and American Kennel Club-licensed judge David Frei. NBC correspondent and sports broadcasting Hall of Famer Mary Carillo will give reports from backstage and on the competition floor.

This year, three new American Kennel Club-sanctioned breeds will be introduced to viewers — Russian Toy (toy group), the Bracco Italiano (sporting group), and the Mudi (herding group) — making the total breeds and varieties eligible for competition 212.

In 2021, Claire the Scottish Deerhound became the first dog in the show’s 20-year history to have back-to-back wins. Her full name is Claire Randall Fraser, after Claire in Outlander!

Below, see Claire and other National Dog Show winners from 2011 to 2021 ahead of this year’s adorable competition.

Best in Show 2021 and 2020: Claire the Scottish Deerhound

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Dog Show (@natldogshow)

From: Amissville, Virginia; Handler: Angela Lloyd

Best in Show 2019: Thor the Bulldog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Dog Show (@natldogshow)

From: Houston, Texas; Handler: Eduardo Paris

Best in Show 2018: Whiskey the Whippet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Dog Show (@natldogshow)

From: Sugar Valley, Georgia; Handler: Justin Smithey

Best in Show 2017: Newton the Brussels Griffon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

From: Rockbridge, Ohio; Handler: Susan Dipew

Best in Show 2016: Gia the Greyhound

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

From: Weddington, North Carolina; Handler: Rindi Gaudet

Best in Show 2015: Charlie the Skye Terrier

John O & me w Charlie, Skye Terrier, National Dog Show Best in Show winner 2015, on Saturday. Watch on NBC on Thanksgiving at noon. pic.twitter.com/uoAUx5GCOA — David Frei (@dfreithedogguy) November 21, 2016

From: Ocala, Florida; Handler: Larry Cornelius

Best in Show 2014: Nathan the Bloodhound

HERE’S YOUR WINNER! Nathan the Bloodhound has won the 2014 National Dog Show. http://t.co/5twtAeAaQb pic.twitter.com/9BW6N8GXQC — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 27, 2014

From: Charlotte, North Carolina Handler: Heather Helmer

Best in Show 2013: Jewel the American Foxhound

Jewel, an American Foxhound, wins Best in Show at this year’s National Dog Show Presented by Purina! pic.twitter.com/3JBbV5kuEK — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 28, 2013

From: Mechanicsville, Maryland; Handler: Lisa Miller

Best in Show 2012: Sky the Wire Fox Terrier

Photos: Sky The Wire Fox Terrier Wins Best In Show At Westminster http://t.co/6qIt4p6gFl pic.twitter.com/5YIbXbk9sF — Gothamist (@Gothamist) February 12, 2014

From: Rialto, California Handler: Gabriel Rangel

Best in Show 2011: Eira the Wire Fox Terrier

Wire Fox Terrier Eira Wins National Dog Show (via buzzfeed) pic.twitter.com/WSXqOKC0gG — FancyDog (@FancyD0g) April 3, 2017

From: Rialto, California; Handler: Gabriel Rangel

The National Dog Show, Thursday, November 24, 12 p.m. ET, NBC