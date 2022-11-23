‘The National Dog Show’: Turkey Day’s Top Dogs Through the Years

Scottish Deerhound, Claire, Best In Show 2021 in the National Dog Show
The National Dog Show

Two TV events are synonymous with Thanksgiving: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and The National Dog Show. You hear those words and can almost smell the sweet, savory aroma of a Thanksgiving meal being prepared.

The 2022 National Dog Show will take place from 12-2 p.m. in all timezones on Thursday, November 24 on NBC. TV personality, author, and Broadway star John O’Hurley (Seinfeld, Dancing with the Stars) returns as host with expert analyst and American Kennel Club-licensed judge David Frei. NBC correspondent and sports broadcasting Hall of Famer Mary Carillo will give reports from backstage and on the competition floor.

This year, three new American Kennel Club-sanctioned breeds will be introduced to viewers — Russian Toy (toy group), the Bracco Italiano (sporting group), and the Mudi (herding group) — making the total breeds and varieties eligible for competition 212.

In 2021, Claire the Scottish Deerhound became the first dog in the show’s 20-year history to have back-to-back wins. Her full name is Claire Randall Fraser, after Claire in Outlander!

Below, see Claire and other National Dog Show winners from 2011 to 2021 ahead of this year’s adorable competition.

Best in Show 2021 and 2020: Claire the Scottish Deerhound

 

From: Amissville, Virginia; Handler: Angela Lloyd

Best in Show 2019: Thor the Bulldog

 

From: Houston, Texas; Handler: Eduardo Paris

Best in Show 2018: Whiskey the Whippet

 

From: Sugar Valley, Georgia; Handler: Justin Smithey

Best in Show 2017: Newton the Brussels Griffon

 

From: Rockbridge, Ohio; Handler: Susan Dipew

Best in Show 2016: Gia the Greyhound

 

From: Weddington, North Carolina; Handler: Rindi Gaudet

Best in Show 2015: Charlie the Skye Terrier

From: Ocala, Florida; Handler: Larry Cornelius

Best in Show 2014: Nathan the Bloodhound

From: Charlotte, North Carolina Handler: Heather Helmer

Best in Show 2013: Jewel the American Foxhound

From: Mechanicsville, Maryland; Handler: Lisa Miller

Best in Show 2012: Sky the Wire Fox Terrier

From: Rialto, California Handler: Gabriel Rangel

Best in Show 2011: Eira the Wire Fox Terrier

From: Rialto, California; Handler: Gabriel Rangel

The National Dog Show, Thursday, November 24, 12 p.m. ET, NBC

