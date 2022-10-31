What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in November 2022
Hulu‘s gearing up for a solid month of programming this November as it welcomes several series, holiday titles, and more to its streaming library.
From past seasons of former MTV hits such as Punk’d, and True Life to the latest biopic drama series Welcome to Chippendales starring Kumail Nanjiani, the platform has subscribers covered. Alongside films and the debut of FX‘s Hulu exclusive series Fleishman Is in Trouble, there’s plenty to look forward to. Scroll down to see the full roundup of what’s coming and going from the streamer this fall.
Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in November:
November 1
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (Hulu Original)
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 23 (CBS)
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Seasons 11 & 12 (Viacom)
Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Viacom)
My Super Sweet 16: Complete Seasons 4 & 6 (Viacom)
Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED) (Viz)
Punk’d: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Viacom)
True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (Viacom)
Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 & 11 (CBS)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C (Disney XD)
12 Dates of Christmas
28 Weeks Later
8 Mile
A Merry Friggin’ Christmas
Adaptation.
Along Came Polly
Aquamarine
Baby Boy
Battle of the Year
Black Christmas
The Call
Can’t Hardly Wait
Carpool
Cast Away
Catering Christmas
Christmas on the Farm
City of Angels
Dawn of the Dead
Deck the Halls
Devil in a Blue Dress
Fools Rush In
Goodbye Lover
Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas
Hall Pass
Horses of McBride
The Hundred-Foot Journey
I Am Not Your Negro
I Am Number Four
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
It’s Christmas Carol!
The Jane Austen Book Club
Julie & Julia
Kollek
The Last Song
Legends of the Fall
The Magic Crystal
Mama
Mamma Mia!
Mas Negro Que La Noche
Meet Joe Black
Mom and Dad
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
My Bloody Valentine
My Scientology Movie
Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?
Nativity Rocks!
The Net
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Night of the Living Dead
Norman
Not Another Teen Movie
Notting Hill
The Nutcracker
Oblivion
Office Space
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Open Season 3
The Patriot
The Perfect Storm
Perks of Being a Wallflower
Poetic Justice
Punch-Drunk Love
The Raven
Santa Claus: The Movie
Santa Who?
Say Anything
Second Best
Secret Window
The Sessions
Shanghai Knights
Shaun of the Dead
Silent Hill
Snakes on a Plane
Snowglobe
Sommersby
Spanglish
Still Alice
Stir Crazy
The Sweetest Thing
Talk to Her
Terminator Salvation
This Means War
The Three Stooges
Tootsie
Ultraviolet
Underworld
Underworld Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld Awakening
You Don’t Mess With the Zohan
November 2
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw 3D
November 3
Dreaming Walls
November 4
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Series Premiere (DUBBED) (Viz)
All I Want for Christmas
Christmas Child
Christmas on Repeat
Funny Thing About Love
Good Neighbor
Menorah in the Middle
My Christmas Fiance
Noelle
Passion of the Christ
Santa Games
Saving Christmas
November 7
Nektronic
November 8
War Dogs
November 9
All Rise: Season 3A (OWN)
November 10
Warm Bodies
November 11
Code Name Banshee
First Love
Fruitvale Station
Pil’s Adventure
November 13
A Merry Christmas Wish
Catch the Fair One
November 15
10.0 Earthquake
12 Pups of Christmas
2:22
A Christmas Movie Christmas
Christmas Crush
Christmas Perfection
Every Other Holiday
Georgia Rule
Ghost Team: Unrated
Mistletoe & Menorahs
The Dinner
November 16
Where Is Private Dulaney?: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu)
Johnny English Strikes Again
November 17
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)
FX’s Fleishman Is in Trouble: Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)
Country Christmas Album
My Old School
The Spruces and the Pines
November 18
An En Vogue Christmas
The Forgiven
Merry Kissmas
November 20
Dual
November 21
Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu)
November 22
Welcome to Chippendales: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
November 24
A Christmas Winter Song
A Unicorn for Christmas
Merry Kiss Cam
November 25
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
A Snow White Christmas
Four Cousins and a Christmas
The Immaculate Room
Wrong Place
November 26
A Banquet
Alone Together
How to Please a Woman
November 29
Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Christmas at the Drive-In
Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in November:
November 14
District B13
Hammer of the Gods
The Mountain Between Us
November 30
10 Things I Hate About You
Aliens in the Attic
All About My Mother
The American
As Above, So Below
Bad Girls
Big
Breaking Up
Broken Embraces
Children of Men
The Darjeeling Limited
Dawn of the Dead
Deliver Us From Eva
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Drinking Buddies
Fight Club
Heist
The Hitcher
Hope Floats
I Do… Until I Don’t
It Might Get Loud
Jessabelle
Kazaam
Kung Fu Hustle
Mary and the Witch’s Flower
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Masterminds
Miles Ahead
Monster House
Multiplicity
Muppets From Space
Nell
Nine Months
Notting Hill
Oblivion
Piranha 3-D
Planet of the Apes
The Pursuit of Happyness
Red Tails
Robin Hood
Robots
Roll Bounce
Salt
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
The Skin I Live In
So I Married an Axe Murderer
The Square
Straw Dogs
Talk to Her
Tigerland
True Lies
Winchester
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown
Won’t Back Down
Young Guns
Young Guns II