What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in November 2022

Welcome to Chippendales

Hulu‘s gearing up for a solid month of programming this November as it welcomes several series, holiday titles, and more to its streaming library.

From past seasons of former MTV hits such as Punk’d, and True Life to the latest biopic drama series Welcome to Chippendales starring Kumail Nanjiani, the platform has subscribers covered. Alongside films and the debut of FX‘s Hulu exclusive series Fleishman Is in Trouble, there’s plenty to look forward to. Scroll down to see the full roundup of what’s coming and going from the streamer this fall.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in November:

November 1

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (Hulu Original)

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 23 (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Seasons 11 & 12 (Viacom)

Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Viacom)

My Super Sweet 16: Complete Seasons 4 & 6 (Viacom)

Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Punk’d: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Viacom)

True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (Viacom)

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 & 11 (CBS)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C (Disney XD)

12 Dates of Christmas

28 Weeks Later

8 Mile

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas

Adaptation.

Along Came Polly

Aquamarine

Baby Boy

Battle of the Year

Black Christmas

The Call

Can’t Hardly Wait

Carpool

Cast Away

Catering Christmas

Christmas on the Farm

City of Angels

Dawn of the Dead

Deck the Halls

Devil in a Blue Dress

Fools Rush In

Goodbye Lover

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas

Hall Pass

Horses of McBride

The Hundred-Foot Journey

I Am Not Your Negro

I Am Number Four

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

It’s Christmas Carol!

The Jane Austen Book Club

Julie & Julia

Kollek

The Last Song

Legends of the Fall

The Magic Crystal

Mama

Mamma Mia!

Mas Negro Que La Noche

Meet Joe Black

Mom and Dad

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

My Bloody Valentine

My Scientology Movie

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?

Nativity Rocks!

The Net

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Night of the Living Dead

Night of the Living Dead

Norman

Not Another Teen Movie

Notting Hill

The Nutcracker

Oblivion

Office Space

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Open Season 3

The Patriot

The Perfect Storm

Perks of Being a Wallflower

Poetic Justice

Punch-Drunk Love

The Raven

Santa Claus: The Movie

Santa Who?

Say Anything

Second Best

Secret Window

The Sessions

Shanghai Knights

Shaun of the Dead

Silent Hill

Snakes on a Plane

Snowglobe

Sommersby

Spanglish

Still Alice

Stir Crazy

The Sweetest Thing

Talk to Her

Terminator Salvation

This Means War

The Three Stooges

Tootsie

Ultraviolet

Underworld

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld Awakening

You Don’t Mess With the Zohan

November 2

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw 3D

November 3

Dreaming Walls

November 4

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Series Premiere (DUBBED) (Viz)

All I Want for Christmas

Christmas Child

Christmas on Repeat

Funny Thing About Love

Good Neighbor

Menorah in the Middle

My Christmas Fiance

Noelle

Passion of the Christ

Santa Games

Saving Christmas

November 7

Nektronic

November 8

War Dogs

November 9

All Rise: Season 3A (OWN)

November 10

Warm Bodies

November 11

Code Name Banshee

First Love

Fruitvale Station

Pil’s Adventure

November 13

A Merry Christmas Wish

Catch the Fair One

November 15

10.0 Earthquake

12 Pups of Christmas

2:22

A Christmas Movie Christmas

Christmas Crush

Christmas Perfection

Every Other Holiday

Georgia Rule

Ghost Team: Unrated

Mistletoe & Menorahs

The Dinner

November 16

Where Is Private Dulaney?: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu)

Johnny English Strikes Again

November 17

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

FX’s Fleishman Is in Trouble: Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)

Country Christmas Album

My Old School

The Spruces and the Pines

November 18

An En Vogue Christmas

The Forgiven

Merry Kissmas

November 20

Dual

November 21

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu)

November 22

Welcome to Chippendales: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

November 24

A Christmas Winter Song

A Unicorn for Christmas

Merry Kiss Cam

November 25

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

A Snow White Christmas

Four Cousins and a Christmas

The Immaculate Room

Wrong Place

November 26

A Banquet

Alone Together

How to Please a Woman

November 29

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Christmas at the Drive-In

Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in November:

November 14

District B13

Hammer of the Gods

The Mountain Between Us

November 30

10 Things I Hate About You

Aliens in the Attic

All About My Mother

The American

As Above, So Below

Bad Girls

Big

Breaking Up

Broken Embraces

Children of Men

The Darjeeling Limited

Dawn of the Dead

Deliver Us From Eva

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Drinking Buddies

Fight Club

Heist

The Hitcher

Hope Floats

I Do… Until I Don’t

It Might Get Loud

Jessabelle

Kazaam

Kung Fu Hustle

Mary and the Witch’s Flower

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Masterminds

Miles Ahead

Monster House

Multiplicity

Muppets From Space

Nell

Nine Months

Notting Hill

Oblivion

Piranha 3-D

Planet of the Apes

The Pursuit of Happyness

Red Tails

Robin Hood

Robots

Roll Bounce

Salt

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

The Skin I Live In

So I Married an Axe Murderer

The Square

Straw Dogs

Talk to Her

Tigerland

True Lies

Winchester

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

Won’t Back Down

Young Guns

Young Guns II