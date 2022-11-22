There’s more feel-good programming coming to UPtv in the new year.

The Drew Barrymore Show is joining the network and the streaming service UP Faith & Family, TV Insider has learned exclusively. And Barrymore celebrates the announcement in a new promo, which also offers a look at UPtv’s Most Uplifting Christmas Ever.

“The Drew Barrymore Show is coming to UPtv and I’m excited to join the network’s lineup of feel-good shows as we head into the Most Uplifting Christmas Ever with more movies and more specials and more chances to uplift than ever before,” Barrymore says. “Snuggle up with premiere movies every weekend and the sights and sounds of Christmas, the sweepstakes, ways to give back, and so much more.” Watch the video above.

The talk show, hosted by Barrymore, the network notes, “is optimism TV, bringing information, inspiration, and entertainment to the audience, making it a perfect fit for UP viewers.”

UPtv’s Most Uplifting Christmas Ever includes original holiday movies and specials, as well as the annual Gilmore Girls marathon (which kicked off on November 21 and runs through November 27 at 3a/2c). It’s hosted by Michael Winters (who played Town Selectman Taylor Doose). Overall, there will be more than 600 hours of holiday cheer.

“With so many people needing to scale back in different ways this holiday season, we wanted to deliver an abundance of Christmas programming so uplifting, holiday cheer was plentiful for our viewers,” Hector Campos, vice president, content strategy and acquisition at UPtv, previously said in a statement. “We are thrilled to provide them with our largest offering of Christmas programming yet that continues to celebrate the true spirit of the season. Whether Christmas lovers are seeking a cozy romantic holiday escape, an uplifting story, or singing along with their favorite songs, we have a diverse slate with something for everyone this Christmas season.”

The Drew Barrymore Show, 2023, UPtv