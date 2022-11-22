Mandy Moore Joins ‘Dr. Death’ for Season 2 at Peacock

Mandy Moore is reuniting with NBCUniversal for one of her latest TV roles as the This Is Us actress joins Edgar Ramirez for Season 2 of Peacock‘s anthology series Dr. Death.

The news comes shortly after the announcement that Moore had lined up her first post-This Is Us TV gig with a Twin Flames series at Hulu. The Emmy-nominated actress will appear opposite Ramirez who is known for his roles in titles ranging from American Crime Story to The Undoing.

The show from UCP will see Moore play Benita Alexander, an investigative journalist who falls into a whirlwind romance with Paolo Macchiarini (Ramirez), a celebrated surgeon. The catch? She never realized she’d be uncovering more about him than ever imagined. Season 2 hails from showrunner, writer, and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban.

Patrick Macmanus who worked alongside Hoban on Season 1 as showrunner, executive producer, and writer returns to executive produce Season 2 via his Littleton Road Productions banner. The pair previously collaborated on Hulu’s limited series The Girl from Plainville which covered the tragic true story of Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy III.

Jennifer Morrison and Laura Belsey are attached to direct episodes of the series based on the hit Wondery podcast. In Season 2, the show follows the “Miracle Man” storyline based on the most recent third season of the podcast. Renowned for his innovative operation, Paolo Macchiarini is a celebrated surgeon, but when personal and professional lines blur with investigative journalist Benita Alexander, she learns how far he’ll go to protect his secrets. Meanwhile, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the “Miracle Man” into question.

Along with Macmanus and Hoban, the series is executive produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Taylor Latham, Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Linda Gase. Stay tuned for more on the latest chapter as Season 2 of Dr. Death takes shape at Peacock.

Dr. Death, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Peacock