Mandy Moore to Headline & EP ‘Twin Flames’ Series at Hulu

Mandy Moore has found her next television gig following the ending of NBC‘s drama This Is Us, and she’s teaming up with some familiar collaborators.

The actress is reportedly set to headline and executive produce Twin Flames, a series inspired by the Wondery podcast of the same name. The show is currently in development at Hulu, according to Deadline. The project sees Moore reunite with This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger as they team with Guilty Party creator Rebecca Addelman for the series.

Twin Flames hails from 20th Television, the same studio behind This Is Us and where Moore signed a new deal for her Roll With The Punches Productions. Under a multi-year deal with the studio, Moore and producing partner Averie Joy Maikalima O Makua Huffine will continue to develop and produce series projects.

“Mandy is one of those rare and exceptionally talented artists who’s as brilliant on the screen as she is off, with a keen eye and natural instinct for uncovering fascinating material,” said Karey Burke, President, 20th Television in a statement to Deadline. “Working with Mandy over the course of her award-winning six years on This Is Us, cemented our desire to extend our relationship with her, and we are incredibly excited to develop projects together in the years to come.”

Twin Flames tells the true story of two women who find themselves seduced by the online teachings of a couple who preach that every person has a soul mate called a “Twin Flame.” The teachings tell them they must do whatever it takes to be with that person. Desperate to find true love, these women find themselves swept up in a dangerous situation.

Aptaker and Berger developed the project under their deal with 20th Television through their The Walk Up Company and are set to executive produce the project with Adam Londy, Jen Sargent, Marshall Lewy, Aaron Hart, and Moore. Stay tuned for more on the series as development continues at Hulu. And check out the Twin Flames podcast on Wondery anytime.