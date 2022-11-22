The Rookie: Feds is serving up Thanksgiving with a side of major suspense on Tuesday, November 22!

In an episode entitled “Standoff,” the team is called in to handle a hostage situation after a father and daughter are kidnapped on Thanksgiving. As, as you see in the above exclusive sneak peek clip from the hour, one of the folks caught up in the crisis is none other than The Rookie‘s Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore), prompting wife Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) to jump into the rescue operation being organized by Federal Supervisory Special Agent Garza (Felix Solis).

That’s a good thing, too. Once the gunmen offer an exchange for the hostages, Simone (Niecy Nash) is sent undercover, while Laura (Britt Robertson) and Brendon (Kevin Zegers) head off on the hunt for a nanny cam that could reveal the identity of the kidnapper.

With three of his key players tied up with their assignments, we’re guessing Garza is going to appreciate having Lopez on hand to help coordinate and — should things turn explosive — defuse the situation in time for dinner.

Watch the full preview above and tune in to found out what happens next!

The Rookie: Feds, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC