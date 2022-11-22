Chippendales Drama, Marlee Matlin on ‘New Amsterdam,’ Shuttle Excavation, ‘Our Universe’

A Hulu true-crime docudrama explores dark doings within the Chippendales empire. Marlee Matlin guests on the midseason finale of New Amsterdam with an offer for Dr. Wilder. A History series about the “cursed waters” of the Bermuda Triangle unexpectedly reveals submerged wreckage of the Space Shuttle Challenger. Netflix takes an expansive look at Our Universe in a natural-history series from BBC Studios.

Welcome to Chippendales

Series Premiere

Come for the dirty dancing, stay for the lurid drama. Silicon Valley’s Kumail Nanjiani stars in this engrossing eight-episode docudrama series as Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee, who fancied himself the next Hugh Hefner as his male strippers’ club became a phenomenon. But a toxic psychological stew of jealousy, greed and paranoia would lead to murder, arson and suicide. With a fine supporting cast including Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) as the choreographer who becomes the face of the brand, Annaleigh Ashford as Steve’s crafty accountant wife and Juliette Lewis as the designer of those breakaway pants. (Premieres with two episodes, with the rest airing weekly through Jan. 3.)

New Amsterdam

10/9c

Signing off until January with back-to-back episodes, the final season of the hospital drama welcomes Marlee Matlin as a mentor and now patient of deaf surgeon and oncologist Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (the terrific Sandra Mae Frank), who receives an offer that has her weighing her professional goals and her obvious affections for medical director Max (Ryan Eggold). Other key subplots involve the relationships of Iggy (Tyler Labine) and his estranged spouse Martin (Mike Doyle), Lauren (Janet Montgomery) and her addict sister Vanessa (Kathryn Prescott) and Floyd (Jocko Sims) and his bipolar father Horace (John Earl Jelks).

The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters

Series Premiere 10/9c

This six-part docuseries made headlines when a team of underwater detectives discovered a 20-foot segment of the wreckage of the Space Shuttle Challenger off the coast of Florida, outside the so-called Bermuda Triangle. This find will be chronicled in the series, which devotes much of its efforts to identifying some of the many ships and planes wrecked within the notorious region.

Our Universe

Series Premiere

Morgan Freeman narrates a wide-ranging and visually ambitious six-part natural history series, weaving wildlife footage with animated segments depicting the origins of the solar system. Episodes link the power of the sun, stars, even gravity to more grounded observations of animals including the cheetah, sea turtle, an Alaskan brown bear, a herd of elephants and two king penguins.

