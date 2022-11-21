‘The Best Man: The Final Chapter’ Cast Talk Reuniting & What to Expect in New Show (VIDEO)

Peacock has released a featurette of the cast of its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: The Final Chapter. Serving as a continuation of The Best Man film franchise, the series is directed by film franchise creator Malcolm D. Lee. It will showcase the evolution of Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace, and Shelby. It will also feature the shifting relationship between the group of friends, old grievances will surface, and multiple stages of the midlife experience will be on full display.

“When I wrote The Best Man, it was out of a desire to see myself on screen,” Lee says in the footage above. “Growing up I rarely saw Black people — Black men in particular – the way my friends and I saw ourselves: educated, upwardly mobile African-Americans who were just “normal.”

The four-episode limited series stars Taye Diggs (All American), Sanaa Lathan (Hit & Run), Nia Long (NCIS: Los Angeles), Morris Chestnut (Our Kind of People), Terrence Howard (Empire), Melissa De Sousa (Black Lightning), Regina Hall (Nine Perfect Strangers), and Harold Perrineau (From), all reprising their roles from the movies.

“It is now more than ever that the world is craving to see what I’ve worked my entire career to show: relatable, universal stories about black people and their humanity., Lee continues. “It has always been my mission to make African-American stories mainstream. It is my life’s work to tell stories that include and elevate us. And I HOPE my legacy will be that I represented for us.”

The Best Man: The Final Chapters was filmed in New York, New Jersey, and the Dominican Republic — and was co-developed alongside Dayna Lynne North (Insecure). Both Lee and North serve as showrunners, writers, and executive producers on the show.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Limited Series Premiere, Thursday, December 22, Peacock