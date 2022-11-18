The newest thriller coming to TV in 2023 is Fox’s Accused, and it boasts an all-star cast. Just take a look at who’s featured in TV Insider’s exclusive debut of the key art!

The new photo, which you can view in full below, features Michael Chiklis (The Shield), Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Abigail Breslin (Scream Queens), and Whitney Cummings (Whitney). They’re just a few people starring in the anthology series, which premieres on Sunday, January 22 at 9/8c. It will then move to its regular time period, Tuesdays at 9/8 c, on January 24.

The crime drama, based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, comes from Howard Gordon (Homeland, 24) and is co-produced by FOX Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television. It is a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment, and each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime in a different city, with an entirely original cast.

Each episode begins in the courtroom, with the defendant, and viewers know nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. The show is told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks and holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life — and the lives of others — forever.

The cast also includes Margo Martindale, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport, and Molly Parker. Directors include Billy Porter, Marlee Matlin, Tazbah Chavez, and Chiklis. The series was developed by Gordon and is executive produced by Gordon, Alex Gansa (Homeland, 24), and David Shore (House, The Good Doctor).

Accused, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 22, 2023, 9/8c, Fox