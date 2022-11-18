Can Santa Claus (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) handle the demand of Christmas wishes from children in CBS’ new Reindeer in Here? His Head of Holiday Operations Smiley (voiced by Henry Winkler) has some reservations in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the holiday special premiering on November 29.

With over 400 million wishes in the globe, Santa’s happy, but Smiley can’t help but be concerned about how he’ll handle so many. But Santa only sees the positive: “This snow globe allows me to fulfill the special wishes that each child will remember forever.” Watch the video above for more to see how Santa thinks he’ll be able to keep up with the growing demand.

“It’s great. I feel like I’m slowly turning into Santa, anyway…,” Gaffigan says of voicing Santa in the holiday special.

Reindeer in Here, airing after holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, is based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by Adam Reed and written for the screen by Greg Erb and Jason Oremland.

It tells the heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz, voiced by Adam Devine), a young reindeer living at the North Pole who has an unusual trait — one antler that is significantly smaller than the other — and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas. In doing so, they unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition like none other.

The voice cast also includes Melissa Villaseñor (Candy), Candace Cameron Bure (Pinky), Donald Faison (Bucky), Jo Koy (Hawk), Gabriel Bateman (Theo), and Brooke Monroe Conaway (Isla).

Reindeer in Here, Special Premiere, Tuesday, November 29, 9/8c, CBS