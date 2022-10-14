CBS Announces Cast for 3 Holiday Movies, Including Paul Greene, Liza Lapira, & More

CBS has announced the cast for its 3 upcoming original Christmas movies for the holiday season this December. It was previously reported that The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots would star in one film and also serve as an executive producer.

It is now revealed Paul Greene and Rebecca Budig will join star and executive producer Kloots in Fit For Christmas. Writer Mark Amato’s Must Love Christmas will star Liza Lapira, Nathan Witte, and Neal Bledsoe. And finally, Sheryl Crow will executive produce and write the title song for When Christmas Was Young, which stars Meghan Heffern, Karen David, and Tyler Hilton, from a script by screenwriter and bestselling novelist Robert Tate Miller.

Fit For Christmas tells “the tale of Audrey, an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont., who begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman, complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property.” Jessica Harmon directs, and Brad Krevoy’s MPCA produces. Anna White and Kloots co-wrote the film and serve as executive producers.

Must Love Christmas follows “a renowned romance novelist famous for her Christmas-themed books [who] finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls, where she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle between her childhood crush and a reporter determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.” The movie serves as Bledsoe’s second holiday film this year, as he also stars in one for Great American Family.

When Christmas Was Young’s story “follows a headstrong music manager in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client, who finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter with abandoned dreams of making it big as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago.” Tom Mazza, David Calvert-Jones, Karen Glass, Shawn Williamson, and Jamie Goehring executive produce.

CBS’ other 2021 holiday film was Christmas Takes Flight. It and A Christmas Proposal were the first original holiday television movies to air on CBS since 2021.

Fit for Christmas, Sunday, December 4, 8:30/8pt, CBS

Must Love Christmas, Sunday, December 11, 9:00/pt, CBS

When Christmas Was Young, Sunday, December 18, 8:30/8pt, CBS