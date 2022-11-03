CBS is bringing a new animated Christmas special to TV this holiday season. Reindeer In Here premieres on Tuesday, November 29 at 9:01 pm ET, and CBS has announced its star-studded cast, including Adam Devine, Jim Gaffigan, Candace Cameron Bure, Henry Winkler, and more.

CBS’s Reindeer In Here is a one-hour animated comedy special based on Adam Reed’s award-winning Christmas book and plushy set of the same name. Written for the screen by Greg Erb and Jason Oremland, and directed by the former head of animation for Walt Disney Animation Studios, Lino DiSalvo, Reindeer In Here is a heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer with one antler that’s significantly smaller than the other, and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas. They unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition like none other along the way.

Devine (Modern Family, Workaholics) voices Blizz in the special, with comedian Gaffigan voicing Santa Claus. Saturday Night Live alum Melissa Villaseñor plays a character named Candy, with Winkler (Barry) as Smiley, Cameron Bure (A Christmas…Present) as Pinky, and Donald Faison (Scrubs) as Bucky. Comedian Jo Koy will voice a character named Hawk, Gabriel Bateman voices Theo, and Brooke Monroe Conaway’s character is named Isla.

Check out what each character looks like in the Reindeer In Here cast photo:

And get to know each animated character below (other than Santa, who needs no introduction).

Blizzard/Blizz (Devine): A young reindeer living at the North Pole who has one antler that is significantly smaller than the other.

Candy (Villaseñor): An oversharing snowgirl.

Smiley (Winkler): An adorable and hilarious elf who has served as Santa’s harried H.O.H.O. (head of holiday operations) for the past 500 years.

Pinky (Cameron Bure): The beautifully blingy and only all-pink reindeer at the North Pole.

Bucky (Faison): The big-toothed nervous-Nelly reindeer.

Hawk (Koy): The endearingly dim-witted mohawked polar bear.

Theo (Bateman): A lonely 10-year-old boy and the new kid in town who longs to make friends

Isla (Conway): Theo’s brilliant classmate.

Reindeer In Here will premiere immediately after the broadcast of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at 8/7c on November 29 on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ for premium subscribers. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service and Demand. Essential tier subscribers can watch the special on-demand on Paramount+ the day after the episode airs.

Reindeer In Here is executive produced by Reed and is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm. Executive producers and writers are Erb and Oremland (The Princess and The Frog, Monster High: The Movie). Jonathan Koch and Sander Schwartz serve as executive producers, and DiSalvo is the director and executive producer. Animation production is by Ottawa-based JamFilled. Executive producers for JamFilled are Jamie Leclaire, Phil Lafrance, and Kyle Mac Dougall.

Reindeer In Here, Original Holiday Special, Tuesday, November 29, 9:01 pm ET/6:01 pm PT, CBS and Paramount+