Selma Blair & Jordin Sparks Will Reunite for ‘DWTS’ Finale Performance

The last episode of Dancing with the Star‘s 31st season is drawing near, and ahead of the final two routines from the competition’s four finalists, Disney has announced that Selma Blair, Jordin Sparks, and the rest of the eliminated couples from this season will return to dance again. While the last teams standing continue their battles in hopes of winning the Mirror Ball trophy.

Jordin Sparks will sing her hit song “No Air” live as Selma Blair and her pro partner Sasha Farber reunite to perform a contemporary routine. The finale will also showcase Judge Derek Hough and his fiancé Hayley Erbert dancing to “Chasing Cars” by Tommee Profitt & Fleurie. The finale is slated to kick off with a performance of “Everybody Dance” by Cedric Gervais & Franklin, featuring Nile Rodgers, the pro dancers, and four finalist couples, choreographed by Mandy Moore.

The four finalist couples will perform a redemption dance, where judges decide between a ballroom or Latin style, and a freestyle routine where performers pull out all the stops on the ballroom floor. The DWTS season 31 Mirror Ball Champion will be announced at the end of the show.

Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show in the U.S. and Canada via the Disney+ website. U.S. fans can also vote via SMS/text, although additional rates apply. This season, live online voting will be available in Canada as well. The live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine which couple will win the Mirror Ball trophy.

But before the premiere of the finale, we ask you, who should win Dancing With the Stars Season 31?

Dancing With the Stars, Season 31 Finale, Monday, November 21, 8/7c, Disney+