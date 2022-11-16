Denise Richards & Husband Shot At in Road Rage Incident

Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were left “shaken up” after their vehicle was shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles on Monday, November 14.

As first reported by TMZ, The Bold and the Beautiful star was on her way to Popsicle Studio to film an upcoming project when the incident happened. Phypers was apparently in the driver’s seat and having difficulty finding the studio, causing the driver behind them to grow frustrated.

“She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper, and she went and filmed the whole day,” a source on the set told People. “She didn’t want to not show up to work.”

According to the source, a van was following the couple, and “the guy was obviously pissed.” Eventually, the van pulled up to their left, and Phypers rolled down his window to confront the driver. Apparently, the man “went off on them” and claimed Phypers cut him off. While Phypers apologized, the man continued to yell at them, so they drove off.

After arriving at the studio, Richards and Phypers noticed a bullet hole in the back of their truck. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

“The guy had taken off by then, but when they realized the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene,” the source added. “Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal.”

A police report wasn’t filed, but the source revealed that someone on the production called the authorities after the incident. An off-duty cop who was on set escorted the couple back to the freeway after they finished for the day.

Richards, who has acted in shows such as Blue Mountain State and Twisted and appeared as herself in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, married Phypers in Malibu in 2018. She was previously married to Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006, while Phypers was previously married to Desperate Housewives actress Nicollette Sheridan.