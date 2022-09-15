‘Full House’ Reunion as Andrea Barber Joins Candace Cameron Bure Holiday Movie

There will be a mini Full House reunion on Great American Family’s upcoming holiday film Candace Cameron Bure Presents: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, as Full House star Andrea Barber is set to lead the movie, which is produced by her former sitcom co-star Bure.

As reported by Deadline, Barber will star opposite Dan Payne (Virgin River) in the original Christmas movie, which is scheduled to premiere this holiday season as part of the network’s Great American Christmas programming. Barber will play Ivy Donaldson, a woman recently separated from her husband Rob (Payne) and dealing with the struggles of the long shadow cast by her late mother, Muriel.

The film, which is based on the novel by Sheila Roberts, follows Ivy as she puts on a brave face for her daughter and attempts to fill the shoes of her mother, known in Icicle Falls as the “Christmas Maven.” When obstacles reach a crescendo for Ivy, a series of comical and mysterious events bring Ivy’s friends and family together in a masterstroke of perfection only the “Christmas Maven” herself could appreciate.

“It brings me great joy to bring you the incredibly talented and funny Andrea Barber,” said Bure (via Deadline), who played D.J. Tanner on Full House and the revival Fuller House. “Having a 30-year bestie friendship both on and off camera has allowed me to find the perfect project to introduce the Christmas genre audience to her brilliant comedic skills, her heartwarming authenticity, and vulnerability that is a rare gem today.”

She continued, “Just as I have, audiences will fall in love with Andrea’s warmth and relatability and chuckle along with her all the way down Candy Cane Lane.”

Barber played Kimberly Louise “Kimmy” Gibbler on the hit sitcom, D.J.’s best friend and the Tanners’ irritating but well-meaning next-door neighbor. Like Bure, she reprised the role for the 2016 Netflix sequel series Fuller House.

The upcoming movie is directed by Christie Will (Forever Christmas) and marks Bure’s second Christmas project with Great American Media for the 2022 season and the first produced under the banner Candace Cameron Bure Presents. She will also star in and executive produce A Christmas…Present, which will premiere in November.