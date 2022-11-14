Jake Lacy brought the insidious predator Robert “B” Berchtold to life in A Friend of the Family. And in the finale, we finally see B’s world crumble around him. All of the Brobergs — Mary Ann (Anna Paquin), Bob (Colin Hanks), their daughters, and eldest daughter Jan (Mckenna Grace) — reunite as a family and begin their healing journey.

Unfortunately, Berchtold served little time admitted to a psych ward as his legal punishment. During this time, he continued to groom new families and children and would continue to do this for decades until killing himself in 2005.

Here, Lacy breaks down B’s downfall and looks back on the Peacock limited series.

We talked previously about there being no way to humanize Berchtold. With that in mind, what were some of the thoughts running through your head about him while you were making the finale? I was yelling at my screen when he acted sick of Jan [Mckenna Grace] at his trailer.

Jake Lacy: There are really two scenes. That one, in particular, I think we shot some elements of that, trying out a few different ways. So the lipstick, I’m sort of jolted by it because she looks like the young woman that she is and not like a child, which is grotesque to talk about. I wipe it off of her mouth, and it has this physical aggression to it. There’s one [take] where she wipes it off, and then I take the handkerchief and clean it up a bit more. And then there’s a much simpler one where the threat is in the tension of “what’s gonna happen here, and why are you talking to me like this?” which I think is enough.

That in itself is terrifying when someone directly calls you out on your appearance and then forces you to change it, and they’re in their 30s, and you’re 15. And then, at the end when she leaves, there’s a handful of takes where we play Berchtold as genuinely sad that this is ending, that it’s over in a way for him, or at least at this moment, it’s over in his mind.

We did what he had hoped for. Jan [Broberg] was nodding along [in conversation with showrunner Nick Antosca] as well, and I was like, “Oh, we got it.” There’s times where Berchtold really thought he was in love with Jan and that they were soulmates and he’d do anything for her. And there’s other times where she’s purely an object of desire for him to take and control by any means necessary. I don’t know if he always knew, which was because sometimes he’s using this, “I love her, I love you,” whatever it is to get his way. And other times, I think he thinks he truly is saying, “This is the love of my life, how dare you?” Neither of which is OK, obviously. But just in terms of the humanizing element, it’s like, is he really feeling something here, is this always a manipulation, or does he not know at times?

I wonder if that is just what love looks like to him? That objectification, that obsession. And that makes it worse.

That would be problematic and unhealthy between two adults, and then this is 10 times worse because it’s a child. I’m not sure he knows what love actually is. And when there’s a 20-year difference, you think, “this is horrific.” This is why we put these people in jail.

What did you think of seeing the real Jan Broberg playing her own therapist in the finale?

I think it’s beautiful. Her performance is fantastic. She’s an actor as well, and it’s wonderful to have her be a part of it in that way. She has done years of therapy and work and has been of service to people, and that has been the true healing. It’s not participating in this that has been the final healing moment, but it is just a surreal and beautiful thing to have her talking to Bob and saying, “There’s a path to healing, and it starts here,” or to speak to young Jan. It’s just a beautiful thing outside of [the] narrative structure and Hollywood bullsh*t and whatever else we can pack onto it.

It’s so poignant because she truly knows they will be OK eventually. I talked to her last week, and we talked at length about this scene. I found it very moving when she was talking about talking to Colin Hanks as her dad, Bob Broberg, who died in 2018.

The family’s response to Colin as Bob is a really beautiful thing, just on a human level. We were at the premiere, and Mary Ann [Broberg] was there sitting right in front of me with Jan and her sisters. When Colin would come on screen, Mary Ann would grab Jan’s hand and go, “Oh, there’s my Bobby.” For anyone who has gone through any loss of someone you love, to get to see them in some kind of beautiful fun house mirror reality world, to see them alive again is just beautiful.

I love the finale scene in the car with Anna when you’re both reaching for the guns. Do you have a favorite scene with her from the whole season?