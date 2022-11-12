‘Yellowstone’ Returns, Stallone Is the ‘Tulsa King,’ ‘Vampire’ Finale, ‘Rogue Heroes’ on Epix

Yellowstone

SUNDAY: If Dallas had been rated R for language and adult content, it might have looked and sounded like Taylor Sheridan’s runaway cable hit, which returns for a fifth season with back-to-back episodes, as rancher John Dutton (a gravelly Kevin Costner) is unhappily sworn in as Montana’s governor. Hardly a natural or enthusiastic politician, John is mainly concerned in wielding whatever power he has to save his ranch—and his precious state from interlopers like Market Equities’ rapacious CEO Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), who’s out for blood when John starts canceling deals. Caught in the middle: adopted son and attorney general Jamie (Wes Bentley), who all sides see as the weakest link. Growls his barracuda sister Beth, now chief of staff: “I’m about to work you like a rented mule, brother.” Family conflict and tragedy dominate the season premiere, with just enough intrigue back on the ranch to remind us that this is still a modern Western.

Tulsa King

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: Also from Taylor Sheridan, in cahoots with Boardwalk Empire and The Sopranos veteran Terence Winter, is a much lighter caper starring Sylvester Stallone in his first major TV role as Dwight “The General” (named after Eisenhower) Manfredi, an East Coast mafia capo who kept his mouth shut like a good soldier during a 25-year prison stint. And what’s his reward? Being shipped to the buckle of the Bible Belt in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he’s charged to form a new criminal outfit. He starts by offering “protection” to a pot dispensary run by stoner Bodhi (a dryly funny Martin Starr), but first Dwight has to get in sync with a world of iPhones, businesses that don’t accept cash and street signs telling you to “wait” out loud. Stallone is amusing as a swaggering fish out of water, an honorable thug who lives by his own code of ethics. But try to stay on his good side. Sample Dwight-ism: “Call me buzzkill again and I will rearrange your kidneys.”

Interview with the Vampire

Season Finale 10/9c

SUNDAY: The opulent supernatural drama pulls out the stops, and pours on the blood, in the baroque Season 1 finale, staged around a decadent Mardi Gras ball that Claudia (Bailey Bass) suggests as a farewell gift to the city that has begun to turn on them. It’s also a cover for her plot with “father” Louis (Jacob Anderson) to take down their 179-year-old vampire sire and tormentor Lestat (Sam Reid). “Could the children murder the father?” muses Louis to his scribe, Daniel (Eric Bogosian). A final twist sets the stage for a second season that I’m already impatient to see.

Rogue Heroes

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight tells the outrageous fact-based story of a maverick WWII unit, the SAS (Special Air Service), in a six-part series with echoes of The Dirty Dozen in its jaunty spirit. “We have a license to behave badly,” crows the puckish Lt. David Stirling (Connor Swindells) as he engineers a scheme to paratroop into the Libyan desert behind enemy lines. With daredevil tactician Jock Lewes (Game of Thrones’ Alfie Allen) along to break the rules and cause mayhem, it’s only a matter of time before they can win over crazed commando Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell) to their risky mission.

