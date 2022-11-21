‘NCIS’ Star Diona Reasonover Previews Explosive Thanksgiving Episode

On your mark, get set, run for your lives. The NCIS team pulls security duty for a Navy admiral who’s the grand marshal of a Thanksgiving 5K — even lab denizens Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) and Kasie (Diona Reasonover) are out in the field — but chaos erupts when a shooter opens fire.

“Their relaxed race turns into a crime scene right in front of them,” Reasonover says. The only fatality: A turkey float explodes after a bullet hits its hidden generator.

Was the admiral the target? The scientists examine the burned husk back at the evidence garage. Meanwhile, Knight (Katrina Law) asks Kasie to lunch at her sister’s (Lilan Bowden) so the guest can play peacemaker between the siblings.

“We see Kasie in a new light. After a few cocktails, she lets loose!” reveals Reasonover, who cowrote the ep, her first for NCIS, with Scott Williams.

As for the case, mounting evidence points to Knight as the intended victim.

“Everyone is horrified,” Reasonover says. The perp is “someone very close to her and her history with NCIS. When Knight discovers who, it forces her to make tough confessions about what’s important to her.”

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS