‘NCIS’ Star Diona Reasonover Previews Explosive Thanksgiving Episode

Kate Hahn
Comments
Diona Reasonover and Brian Dietzen in 'NCIS'
Preview
Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS

 More

On your mark, get set, run for your lives. The NCIS team pulls security duty for a Navy admiral who’s the grand marshal of a Thanksgiving 5K — even lab denizens Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) and Kasie (Diona Reasonover) are out in the field — but chaos erupts when a shooter opens fire.

“Their relaxed race turns into a crime scene right in front of them,” Reasonover says. The only fatality: A turkey float explodes after a bullet hits its hidden generator.

Diona Reasonover, Lilian Bowden, and Katrina Law in 'NCIS'

(Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Was the admiral the target? The scientists examine the burned husk back at the evidence garage. Meanwhile, Knight (Katrina Law) asks Kasie to lunch at her sister’s (Lilan Bowden) so the guest can play peacemaker between the siblings.

“We see Kasie in a new light. After a few cocktails, she lets loose!” reveals Reasonover, who cowrote the ep, her first for NCIS, with Scott Williams.

'True Lies' Premiere, 'Survivor' & More CBS Midseason 2023 Dates
Related

'True Lies' Premiere, 'Survivor' & More CBS Midseason 2023 Dates

As for the case, mounting evidence points to Knight as the intended victim.

“Everyone is horrified,” Reasonover says. The perp is “someone very close to her and her history with NCIS. When Knight discovers who, it forces her to make tough confessions about what’s important to her.”

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS

NCIS - CBS

NCIS where to stream

NCIS

Diona Reasonover

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jason David Frank
1
‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Dies at 49
Nicki Aycox on Dark Blue
2
Nicki Aycox Dies: ‘Supernatural’ Actress Was 47
Cheryl Burke
3
Cheryl Burke Is Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Nearly 17 Years
Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, The Walking Dead
4
‘TWD’ Boss Explains Shocking Finale Return, That Death & More
Jonathan Bennett Candace Cameron Bure
5
Jonathan Bennett Hails Hallmark’s LGBTQ Content After Candace Cameron Bure Controversy