Brec Bassinger Says the ‘Stargirl’ Cast Saw Cancellation Coming

Stargirl‘s recent cancellation during the airing of its third season may come as a surprise to fans, but it turns out it didn’t come as a big surprise to the star of the series.

Chatting on an upcoming November 16 episode of The Wayne Ayers Podcast, Brec Bassinger talks about the sad news, and how she found out it was a strong possibility way back in the spring.

“The news about Stargirl had kind of been on and off,” she says, according to TV Line. “I actually found out in May that Stargirl might not be picked up for a fourth season. I was actually flying to an event for Stargirl when I got the news — but that being said, it wasn’t for sure.”

Bassinger notes that the period between then and now has been emotionally challenging, waiting to find out if the series would get another season, or find a home elsewhere.

“The next few months became this emotional roller coaster of, ‘Yeah, I think it’s going to get picked up’ or, ‘Oh, no, we’re pitching to a different streaming service,’” Bassinger continues. “It just became this emotional roller coaster.”

Sadly, the series was not picked up for another season amid all the changes at The CW.

Nexstar Media Group‘s acquisition of the network and push to aim for an older audience has left very few of The CW shows remaining, with The Flash, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, Batwoman, 4400, Charmed, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, Legacies, and In the Dark all being cut since the takeover.

Stargirl follows high schooler Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger), as she discovers the cosmic staff originally wielded by Starman and transforms into Stargirl, who inspires the next generation of superheroes — known as the Justice Society of America.

