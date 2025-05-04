Quinta Brunson hosted Saturday Night Live for a second time on Saturday, May 3, but she wasn’t the only A-list “shortie” appearing on the Studio 8H stage. Sabrina Carpenter joined the Abbott Elementary star for a song and dance, as you’ll see below.

Plus, Saturday’s SNL episode defrocked Pope Trump and debuted two new brands. See the highlights from the show below.

Sabrina Carpenter crashes Quinta Brunson’s monologue

In her monologue, Brunson sang an ode to short celebs she stood next to cardboard cutouts of famous folks like Simone Biles and Kendrick Lamar. Then a very non-cardboard Sabrina Carpenter showed up, and the duo compared notes about their diminutive statures.

“When you eat short ribs, does it just taste like rib?” Brunson asked.

“When you read short stories, do they feel like novels?” inquired Carpenter.

“Weekend Update” mocks Pope Trump

In Saturday’s “Weekend Update” sketch, Colin Jost called out one of Donald Trump’s more eyebrow-raising social media posts of late.

“Last night, President Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as the pope, apparently ordering a one-way ticket to hell,” Jost said. “Who posts a photo of themselves dressed like a guy who died a week ago? Trump was at the pope’s funeral. That means he walked past an open casket and was like, ‘Oh, we should do a Who Wore It Best?’”

SNL introduces Forever 31…

Forever 21 may be bankrupt, but Saturday Night Live has a successor lined up: Forever 31, a clothing store for the woman who’s “stylish but tired” and “fun but not, like, fun fun.”

Styles at Forever 31 include “big loose suit, big ass suit, just a big ol’ David Byrne suit, Carmen Sandiego trench, T-shirt that’s weirdly $120, and loose trousers ’cause we know you’re freezing ya eggs.”

The ad narrator says, “Pair our clothes with one chin hair, whatever Warby Parker’s cooking up, and a giant purse. In your 20s, you carried a loose debit card in your shorts, but now you have a giant purse for sensible flats, iPad, and hummus.”

…and OnlySeniors

In another pre-taped sketch, Brunson and Kenan Thompson played parents telling their kids (Ego Nwodim and Devon Walker) about their affordable life insurance program: OnlySeniors.

“All we had to do was fill out some forms online, set up our camera, and do stuff to each other,” Thompson’s character said.

Benson Boone flips for Brunson

After Brunson introduced Benson Boone’s first musical interlude, the singer did one of his signature backflips from a pedestal behind her and then serenaded her as he performed “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else.”

Later in the night, Boone came back on stage to sing “Mystical Magical,” another single from his forthcoming second studio album, American Heart.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC