Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

The Sunday, May 4, episode of American Idol was ladies’ night, which meant that the remaining top 10 contestants hit the stage to perform songs by iconic women in music. Fittingly, they were mentored by Miranda Lambert for the occasion.

Once again, the viewers got to make the decisions by voting throughout the episode for their favorite artists. At the end of the night, host Ryan Seacrest will read the results. However, judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie were still there to offer their notes and feedback.

The two singer with the lowest amount of viewer votes at the end of the night will be headed home. Follow along below for live updates from all of the performances and to find out the results later on.

John Foster

John Foster was the first to hit the stage with a performance of “Something to Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt. Although he was nervous to practice in front of his first crush, Lambert, he got some performance tips and even got to duet with the country superstar.

“I feel like you are the one that we have watched grow the most throughout this entire process. Every single time you step on the stage, you feel more comfortable, you’re working the stage more, you’re connecting with the audience more, and the audience at home, as well,” Underwood said. I saw you looking in that camera! Ilove that. I feel like you’ve just grown so much. Keep leaning into that. Keep getting loose. They love you!”

Bryan added that John’s “charisma meter is peaking off the charts right now” too.

Kolbi Jordan

Kolbi Jordan sang Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” as a way to shock people. Rather than do what was expected of her, like singing something by Whitney Houston or Patti LaBelle, she decided to pay tribute to Stevie Nicks for her ladies’ night set.

“I loved your attitude, your character, your mannerisms. I mean, taking the hat and tipping it and all that? It was just so well thought out, and I think what I want America to know about you is your personality is really, really amazing,” Bryan said. “We got to see a lot of your personality in that performance.”

Josh King

Josh King is a blues singer, and since Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” is rooted in blues, he felt it was a perfect song choice. Lambert noticed that Josh was “all over the place,” and urged him to “pull it back a little bit.”

Richie praised Josh for “going for the arsenal” by playing piano, playing harmonica, and running around the stage. Underwood added, “I can tell tonight, everyone is singing for their lives. Once you see a few of your super incredibly talented friends go home, that lights a fire. Everyone’s bringing their A-game tonight and you are no exception.”

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC