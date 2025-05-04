The Righteous Gemstones are about to deliver their final sermon on TV: The HBO comedy’s series finale, “That Man of God May Be Complete,” airs tonight, Sunday, May 4.

And because goodbyes are never easy, the cast and crew are treating us to a longer-than-usual episode, with Sunday’s installment listed at 55 minutes long.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gemstones star Adam DeVine (Kelvin Gemstone) promised that the season “goes off with a bang” in tonight’s episode. Here’s what we know.

What time will the Righteous Gemstones series finale air?

The Righteous Gemstones’s fourth and final season finale, “That Man of God May Be Complete” airs tonight, Sunday, May 4, at 10/9c.

How do I watch and stream the Righteous Gemstones series finale?

The Righteous Gemstones will air at that time on HBO and will stream simultaneously on Max.

What will happen in the Righteous Gemstones series finale?

The synopsis of the episode, per Decider, reads: “A stroke of fate has left its mark on the Gemstone family. Together, they travel to Galilee Gulch. There, their faith is put to the ultimate test.”

HBO’s teaser for the episode shows family patriarch Eli (John Goodman), his brother-in-law Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) readying to reenact the crucifixion of Christ on his Teenjus TV show, and his kids Judy (Edi Patterson) and Jesse (Danny McBride) getting choked up.

“Saying goodbye is never easy,” late matriarch Aimee-Leigh (Jennifer Nettles) says via narration from beyond the grave. “Sometimes it’s easier to never say goodbye and just leave things where they lay. Even if we lose our way to each other, know I’ll always be waiting. I’m here whenever you need me.”

Check out photos from the series finale below.

The Righteous Gemstones, Series Finale, Sunday, May 4, 10/9c, HBO