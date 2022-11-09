‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Ken Jennings’ Curse Word Slip (VIDEO)

Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions may be ongoing, but the show took a little break to feature three of its top competitors — Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach — for an exhibition game with no major stakes, just clues, answers, and fun.

Some of that fun included a little flub for host Ken Jennings who accidentally gave an answer away while pointing out the significance of the category to the players. The row of clues aptly designated as “Numbers Please,” saw Jennings let his guard down a little too much as he excitedly tried to point out a correlation between the answers and the players’ own history with the game.

“I don’t know if you noticed, but the numbers in that category are 40, 23, 38, and 74, which is larger than all of them – of s**t!” he burst, realizing his mistake. The $200 clue with the answer of “40” refers to the number of times Schneider won in her original run, but it hadn’t been revealed in the exhibition game yet.

Ken Jennings in 'Jeopardy!'

(Credit: Jeopardy!, Inc.)

Ultimately, Amy chimed in with the answer, but it was a fun moment that caught the attention of viewers who couldn’t help but share their reactions on social media.”Totally loving this unhinged episode of #jeopardy,” one fan posted on Twitter. “Ken Jennings accidentally giving away an answer getting bleeped was awesome and everybody’s having a good ‘ol time!” they continued.

Ken Jennings cursing on national TV was the gift I did not know that I needed today,” another viewer tweeted in amusement over the situation.

Another fan noted on Twitter that “Ken Jennings really is the true successor of Alex Trebek.” The acknowledgment was shared alongside the video of Jennings’ slip-up, a moment that is certainly reminiscent of some of Trebek’s more candid moments.

See more reactions alongside these, below, for a peek into how Jennings shook up Jeopardy! fans with his surprising word use.

