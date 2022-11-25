Lacey Chabert Explains the Fun Hallmark Cameo in ‘Haul Out the Holly’

“Ho-ho-ho” meets HOA when Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert — in her 12th holiday film for the network! — ugly-sweaters up as Emily, a newly single editor hoping to spend the season alone at her parents’ Salt Lake City house.

Before you can say “bah, humbug,” she’s roped into the cul-de-sac’s required festivities by the homeowner association’s Christmas-obsessed new president (Wes Brown). She even runs into some top-secret guests familiar to Hallmark fans.

Here, Chabert tells all about Haul Out the Holly.

Wes Brown’s Jared is so quirky. Not the typical hunk with a heart.

Lacey Chabert: He did such a wonderful job…. I was surrounded by the funniest people. The biggest challenge on set was to not laugh.

I love that Emily, at one point, actually watches Hallmark’s Christmas in Vienna, starring Brennan Elliott.

We’ve done nine Hallmark movies together and he’s a dear friend, so I was like, “If I reference anyone here, it has to be Brennan!” [Laughs]

How was filming in Utah?

It was about 107 degrees. [Laughs] We were all bundled up and using every trick in the book to stay cool. But I’ve realized it’s not a Christmas movie unless you’re sweating in cashmere!

Haul Out the Holly Saturday, Nov. 26, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel