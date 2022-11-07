Lin-Manuel Miranda will play Hermes in Disney+‘s Percy Jackson and The Olympians, currently in production.

The Hamilton creator will guest star as Hermes, the messenger god looking out for travelers and thieves with a trickster side. Hermes is charismatic and boisterous, the life of the party, but his charm does little to heal his strained relationship with his son, Luke Castellan (played by Charlie Bushnell), per Deadline. He’s hesitant to help Percy and his friends on their quest as sometimes getting involved is more trouble than it’s worth.

Miranda is a fan of the Percy Jackson books himself, as is his son. The series shared a photo of the Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner on set of the fantasy series to go along with his casting announcement. The photo shows Miranda standing in street clothes behind a director’s chair with the show logo, a proud grin on his face.

“A message from the messenger god himself,” the tweet announcement read. Check out the photos, below.

A message from the messenger god himself: @Lin_Manuel Miranda is Hermes in #PercyJackson and the Olympians, an Original series coming to @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/91tDQDudAw — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) November 7, 2022

Starring Walker Scobell as the titular teen, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who is coming to terms with his powers just as Zeus accuses him of stealing the master lightning bolt. With help from his friends, Percy embarks on the adventure of a lifetime.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the best-selling Rick Riordan book series. Unlike the two movies starring Logan Lerman, Riordan is heavily involved in the creative process of this show. Season 1 will track the events of the first book of the series, The Lightning Thief, which was also the source material for the Broadway musical of the same name. The musical is beloved among diehard PJO fans, as they feel it’s more loyal to the essence and plot of Riordan’s books than the movies.

Playing Percy’s good friends, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, are Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri. The Percy Jackson cast also boasts an exciting list of recurring and guest stars.

Guest stars include Virginia Kull as Percy’s mom, Sally Jackson, Glynn Turman as Chiron (a.k.a. Mr. Brunner), Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus (a.k.a. Mr. D), Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano, and Megan Mullally as Alecto (a.k.a. Mrs. Dodds). Bushnell will recur as Luke with Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, and Olivea Morton will guest star as Nancy Bobofit.

Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Adam Copeland have also been cast in guest star roles. Copeland will play Ares, god of war. Cryer will guest star as Echidna, The Mother of Monsters, and Parker Kennedy will play Medusa.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg penned the Percy Jackson pilot with James Bobin directing. Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz oversee the series and serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg. An official release date has not yet been announced, but fans got an exciting first glimpse of Scobell’s Percy walking through Camp Half-Blood at the D23 Expo in September.