“Look, I didn’t want to be a half-blood.” Disney+ revealed the first clips from Percy Jackson and the Olympians during the D23 expo. And the video, above, is already showing how loyal the series will be to the books by using lines directly from author Rick Riordan’s first Percy Jackson novel. Riordan helms the team creating the series, which does not yet have a release date, but the Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser release is an exciting sign that it could be coming soon.

Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) stars as the titular demigod Percy Jackson. He narrates the one-minute video that manages to build up some serious anticipation in just a short scene. Clad in the orange Camp Half-Blood shirt, Percy walks past other curious, watchful, and armed demigods (children of Greek gods and humans) as he makes his way across the grounds of the camp nestled deep into a grand forrest. The buildings resemble Greek architecture and the ground is covered in moss, and fans on social media are saying the aesthetic of the camp looks like what they imagined while reading Riordan’s books.

“Look, I didn’t want to be a half-blood. Being a half-blood is dangerous, it’s scary,” Scobell says in the video, above, pulling directly from page one of Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. “Most of the time, it gets you killed. If you think you might be one of us, my advice is turn away while you still can. Believe whatever lie your mom or dad told you about your birth. Try to live a normal life. Because once you know what you are, they’ll sense it too. And they’ll come for you. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

The clip ends with a closeup shot of Percy standing in a thunderstorm as lightning strikes. Are you pumped yet?

Scobell plays the 12-year-old son of Poseidon in the series. Joining him in the main trio are Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, Percy’s best friends and companions who embark with him on a treacherous journey to find Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt and clear Percy’s name. Annabeth and Grover aren’t seen in the teaser.

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be based on The Lightning Thief, with each season likely being based on the subsequent books after that. The Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast also includes recurring guest stars Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Glynn Turman as Chiron (a.k.a. Mr. Brunner), Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus (a.k.a. Mr. D), Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano, and Megan Mullally as Alecto (a.k.a. Mrs. Dodds). Dior Goodjohn and Charlie Bushnell will recur as Clarisse La Rue and Luke Castellan, and Olivea Morton will guest star as Nancy Bobofit.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg wrote the pilot with James Bobin directing. Steinberg oversees the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz, and the show is executive produced by Steinberg, Shotz, Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently filming in Canada.

What do you think of the first footage from the series? Let us know in the comments, below.