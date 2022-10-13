‘Percy Jackson’: Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy & Adam Copeland Cast in Series

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for Disney+ is expanding its cast with the additions of Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy.

They join the previously announced series regulars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri (Grover), and Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth) and recurring guest stars Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (Chiron a.k.a. Mr. Brunner), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus a.k.a. Mr. D), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), and Megan Mullally (Alecto a.k.a. Mrs. Dodds).

Variety reports that Copeland will appear in a recurring guest star role as Ares, the god of War. Ares is described as “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.”

Meanwhile, Cryer’s guest-starring role as Echidna, The Mother of Monsters is said to be “dangerous, intimidating, and strangely maternal.” Kennedy’s role as Medusa will also be a guest-starring one, as she plays the infamous gorgon who is “wronged by the gods and bitter. Medusa lives in isolation until travelers stumble upon her emporium.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Scobell), who is coming to terms with his powers just as Zeus accuses him of stealing the master lightning bolt. With help from his friends, Percy embarks on the adventure of a lifetime.

Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg are writing the pilot with James Bobin directing. Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz are overseeing the series and serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg.

