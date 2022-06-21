‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Casts Dior Goodjohn, Charlie Bushnell & Olivea Morton

Disney+‘s upcoming series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, has added three new characters, and at least two of them might not make it easy on the titular character (played by Walker Scobell)

The streaming service has announced that Dior Goodjohn and Charlie Bushnell will recur, while Olivea Morton will guest in the series based on the best-selling books by award-winning author Rick Riordan. They join the previously announced series regulars Scobell, Aryan Simhadri (Grover), and Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth) and recurring guest stars Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (Chiron a.k.a. Mr. Brunner), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus a.k.a. Mr. D), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), and Megan Mullally (Alecto a.k.a. Mrs. Dodds).

Goodjohn will play Clarisse La Rue, a child of Ares, god of war. She is a strong-willed and competitive fighter who doesn’t let much stand in the way of her winning. Intensely loyal to her close friends, she’s intimidating to newcomers and a bully to Percy. Bushnell’s Luke Castellan is the counselor of the Hermes cabin and the undisputed coolest kid on the block. He looks like he’d be more at home with a surfboard than in Greek armor, but that doesn’t stop him from being the best swordsman around. And Morton is playing Nancy Bobofit, who always speaks her mind — at the expense of others. She’s loud, proud, and a teacher’s pet, and she gets particular pleasure from picking on Percy.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, currently in production in Vancouver, tells the story of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod. He’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. As a result, he must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus, with help from his friends Grover and Annabeth.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg will serve as writers of the pilot, and James Bobin will direct. Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. The series is executive produced by Steinberg, Shotz, Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg.