Hilary Duff and Aaron Carter
Tributes to Aaron Carter are flooding in following the news of the singer’s death. Carter died in his Lancaster, California home on Saturday, November 5 at the age of 34 years old. He was found dead in his bathtub after a 911 call was placed. While an official cause of death has not been shared, Taylor Helgeson, Carter’s representative at Big Umbrella Management, confirmed his death on November 5. Hilary Duff, his twin sister Angel Carter, boy band New Kids On the Block, and more stars have since paid tribute.

Carter was a child star in the 1990s with hit songs like “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” and “I Want Candy.” He continued to make music throughout his adult life, focusing on rap. He was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and is survived by Nick, Angel, and Bobbie Jean Carter, his mother, Jane Carter, and his 12-month-old son, Prince. Their sister, Leslie Carter, died of an accidental overdose in 2012, and their father, Bob Carter, died in 2017.

Angel paid tribute to her brother on Instagram on November 5 saying: “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron,I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.”

Duff, who acted with Carter in Lizzie McGuire and dated him in their teen years, shared a touching tribute as well.

“For Aaron– I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” she wrote. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

The band New Kids on the Block also responded to the news, tweeting, “We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron.”

Carter struggled with his mental health and substance abuse as an adult. He went to rehab several times, checking himself in most recently in September 2022 in hopes of regaining custody of his young son. Carter and his ex-fiancée/, Melanie Martin (Prince’s mother), lost custody of Prince due to domestic violence and drug concerns.

Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren reacted to Carter’s passing on Twitter, saying, “Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter.”

A teen heartthrob, Carter appeared as himself on multiple teen TV shows such as Lizzie McGuire, Sabrina, The Teenage Witch, and All That. Sabrina star Melissa Joan Hart expressed her condolences on Instagram. “Sending love to the family and friends and fans of #AaronCarter. Rest In Peace!” she wrote.

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano also reacted to his death. She tweeted, “Incredibly sad about the passing of Aaron Carter. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family.”

