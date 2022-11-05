‘Face Off’ Contestant Laney Chantal Dies at 33

Fans of Face Off are mourning the loss of a contestant from the Syfy competition series. Laney Chantal, who came in fifth place in the show’s fifth season in 2013, died on October 31. She was 33 years old.

Chantal’s family members announced her passing in an obituary, saying the makeup artist — born Alaina Chantal Parkhurst — died of an accidental overdose in Milford, Michigan.

“Laney, as she was known by many, lived her life to the fullest and accomplished more in her short time on earth than most do in a full lifetime, including being a contestant on [Syfy’s] makeup competition Face Off and the lead makeup artist for Video of the Year [from] MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021,” the obituary reads.

In an Instagram post, Chantal said she headed the FX makeup department for that VMA winner, Lil Nas X’s music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

As the obituary explains, Chantal grew up in Manitou Beach, Michigan, with her parents and two older sisters. During her youth, she participated in 4-H, soccer, and basketball, and enjoyed skateboarding and music. After high school, Chantal attended Cinema Makeup School in Los Angeles and became a special effects makeup artist.

“Alaina put her whole self, body, mind, and soul into her jobs, no matter the size,” the obituary adds. “Her artistic ability and visions quickly set her apart from other artists in her field, and her portfolio blossomed.”

Chantal’s other makeup credits include the YouTube Red series Flight of the Living Dead, the Ian Harding movie Addiction, the zombie film Range 15, the Haylie Duff horror movie The Sandman, and music videos for Bella Thorne and Iann Dior.

In the obituary, Chantal’s family said that she “struggled with various mental illnesses throughout her adult life” and asks mourners to donate to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.