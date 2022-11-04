‘Love is Blind’ Season 3 Finale & Reunion: Netflix Releases Drama-Packed Trailer (VIDEO)

It’s almost time to find out who says “I do” as the third season of Netflix‘s Love is Blind comes to a close on Wednesday, November 9, and it promises to be a wild end to a wild ride of a season.

The newly released trailer (watch below) teases all sorts of drama for the upcoming finale as the couples meet face-to-face and decide whether they want to go through with marriage. This includes Andrew pouring in eye drops to induce fake tears, Bartise and Nancy arguing over whether looks matter in a relationship, and a revelatory-filled reunion.

Some of the drama could possibly result from a marriage rejection. While it appears that Nancy says, “I do,” the trailer leaves us guessing whether or not Bartise accepts the proposal. However, fans noticed that a previous teaser released back in October shows Nancy leaving back down the aisle with a woman in a black dress. Does that mean Bartise said, “I do not?”

Love is Blind debuted in February 13, 2020, and revolves around a group of singles dating each other in purpose-built “pods” where they can talk through a speaker but not see each other. A couple can only meet one another if they decide to get engaged. The show then follows the newly engaged couples as they move in together, plan their wedding, and discover if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.

The show is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who will preside over the reunion. Season 3 launched on October 19, 2022 for a 12-episode series. The popular dating reality series was picked up for a fourth and fifth season back on March 24, 2022.

